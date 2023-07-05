Back to normal
MONTPELIER — It took longer than anticipated for equipment-related reasons regular readers are all too familiar with, but Montpelier’s municipal swimming pool opened on a limited schedule last Saturday and returned to its regular hours on Wednesday. (See the photo on today’s front page if you don’t believe us.)
What are the hours?
On weekdays, general swim is from 1 to 4:15 p.m. followed by family swim from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The pool is open on weekends from 1 to 5:30 p.m. for family swim.
Recreation Director Arne McMullen is pleased the pool is finally back to normal or, as he noted Wednesday, almost back to normal.
For staff-related reasons “lap swim” from 7 to 8 a.m. on weekdays won’t start until July 17. McMullen said that’s when he’ll have enough lifeguards to reliably staff the pool at that time.
Cover(ed) band?
BARRE — A newly assembled gazebo will be carted to the stage in Currier Park, creating cover for The Rustics, who will kick off this summer’s series of “Concerts in the Park” with a 6 p.m. performance tonight (Thursday).
But for the plastic roof panels, which will be installed on site, the portable aluminum gazebo is sitting in the BOR arena (more on that in a moment) ready to roll down North Main Street on its way to the park, where it will stay through the end of September.
If it looks like rain, the concerts will be held at the BOR, which won’t be pressed into service as a temporary shelter for the homeless.
The addition of the gazebo, which will provide cover for the bands and, more importantly, their instruments and equipment, could make rolling the dice on a potentially iffy day weather-wise more likely.
The start of the summer concert series also will mark the return of “Food Truck Thursdays” — a pandemic-inspired event that has turned into its own local tradition.
A rotating collection of food trucks will participate each week, including regulars like Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen, Dougy Fresh Catering and Mo’s Backyard BBQ.
Those who want to dine out — literally — can do so from 4 to 8 p.m. every Thursday through the end of September starting today. The weekly concerts in July and August start at 6 p.m. and while September performances will all begin at 5:30 p.m.
Music, music …
MARSHFIELD — Barre hasn’t cornered the market on summer concerts or gazebos. While The Rustics will be performing under a portable gazebo in Currier Park tonight, the Dave Keller Band will play under the permanent one at the Old Schoolhouse Common.
The 6:30 p.m. performance kicks off a six-concert series that will run through Aug. 10 when Les Dead Ringers will treat folks in Marshfield and beyond to “gypsy jazz meets New Orleans.”
Other scheduled concerts include Katie Trautz and the Pointe Noir Cajun band (July 13); Old Rocket with Sue and Dana Robinson, Chris Jenning and Kathleen Moore (July 20); Atom & the Orbits with Noah Hahn (July 27); and The Larkspurs featuring Django Koenig (Aug. 3).
All six concerts are free, but you might want to bring your wallet. There will be food vendors on hand, and the Friends of the Jaquith Public Library will host weekly bake and book sales, along with a silent auction.
… more music!
MONTPELIER — Thanks to a long list of sponsors, the Capital City is a week away from doubling down on summer concert series.
Starting next Thursday there will be music for lunch and music for dinner in Montpelier where two popular concert series will share the same seven-week schedule.
We’ll start with the Hunger Mountain Co-op’s “Brown Bag Summer Concert Series” because, well, its been around longer than Parkapalooza, and lunch comes before dinner.
This year’s series of noontime Thursday concerts kicks off next week in the Christ Church courtyard on State Street with Les Dead Ringers, who, if you were paying attention, will be performing in Marshfield on Aug. 10.
All of the concerts are free, bring your own lunch affairs that run from noon to 1 p.m.
Other scheduled performances include the Green Mountain Swing Band (July 20); Mikahely (July 27); HuDost (Aug. 3); Yankee Chank (Aug. 10); Ras Moshe (Aug. 17); and Ridgeline (Aug. 24).
Then there’s “Parkapalooza,” which has concerts planned at 5:30 p.m. at the Old Shelter in Hubbard Park on those same seven Thursdays.
It starts with next week’s family-friendly (they will be busting out the giant slip-’n’-slide) performance of Wild Leek River and features Mal Maiz (July 20); the Green Mountain Swing Band (July 27); Barika (Aug. 3); Saturn People’s Sound Collective (Aug. 10); Kerubo (Aug. 17); and Beg, Steal, or Borrow (Aug. 24).
Woodbelly Pizza will be the food vendor du jour to start and end the series, but there will be others. Tamales de Catalina is up on July 20; Kreative Kitchen has locked down July 27 and Aug. 3; FEAST Senior Meals is handling Aug. 10, and Pancakes for the People will be selling their food during the otherwise free outdoor event on Aug. 17.
Art party!
BARRE — Last summer local artist and children’s educator Janet Van Fleet had youngsters working with chalk, next week it sounds like she’ll be busting out the paint during the first of two 90-minute sessions that will create murals on the backs of five huge chalkboards at Mathewson Playground.
This one is for children (ages 5 to 10) and their parents and caregivers, and is a collaboration between Van Fleet and fellow artists at Studio Place Arts and the Friends of Mathewson Playground who have been ably led by Ellen Sivret since the neighborhood school across the street closed in 1995.
What’s being billed as a two-part “Mural Art Party” starts next Wednesday, when the group will begin working on some mural painting for the back sides of those 6-foot by 4-foot chalk boards. The plan is to prepare for the murals by painting the backs of the boards and sketching ideas on paper.
Each board will have its own theme, and “love” will figure prominently in them. “We Love Our Schools,” “We Love Our Pets,” “We Love Our City” … you get the idea.
Next week’s work will set the stage for a second session that will be held on Thursday, July 27. That’s when the group will work from the ideas that are sketched next week and cover the backsides of the big boards with painted images based on participants drawings.
So what do you need to know if you want to participate?
You’ve got the dates (July 12 and July 27) for the sessions that will both start at 4:30 p.m. There will be paint, so participants young, young at heart and old should wear clothing they don’t mind being splattered. An old shirt works. So does a smock. Bring water and snacks if you want them or a picnic supper if you prefer to paint first and eat later.
If you have any questions, call Sue Higby, executive director at SPA, at 802-479-7069 or email her at studioplacearts.com.
“We enjoy projects like these because they are about creativity and building community,” says Higby.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.