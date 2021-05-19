‘Flower girls?’
BARRE — They haven’t been “girls” for awhile, but Anita Ristau, Ilene Gillander and Darlene Clark were wrist-deep in dirt and feverishly planting flowers on Tuesday.
Flower ladies?
That works, and so it seems, did Ristau, Gillander and Clark, who put in a few volunteer hours to help spruce up Barre’s cemeteries in the run-up to Memorial Day.
Perhaps we should explain.
Regular readers may recall we put out a call a week ago for folks willing to do some time-sensitive volunteer planting for a short-handed city department.
Ristau, Gillander and Clark all volunteered and so did Coralin Mackey, but when planting day shifted from Monday to Tuesday we’re told Mackey had to bail due to another volunteer schedule conflict.
Turns out three were more than enough and the city now has 30 flower-filled tubs to prove it.
Ristau, Gillander and Clark planted the tubs with red and white geraniums — freeing the city’s only seasonal cemetery employee, Sarah Hebert, to tackle the roughly 180 flower beds in Hope and Elmwood cemeteries.
Hebert, a seasonal staff of one, should finish planting at Hope by the end of the week before spending a day, maybe two in Elmwood, finishing just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
With more than 2,700 graveside flags in place, thanks to another group of volunteers we wrote about on Tuesday, and most of the flowers planted, the cemeteries are looking good.
Pre-holiday weekend
WILLIAMSTOWN — If it doesn’t feel like it’s been a year since Williamstown celebrated Memorial Day, that’s because they did it in September last year.
The pandemic-related adjustment allowed the town to salvage the fireworks it paid for, host a craft fair on Seaver Field and gave the volunteer fire department a chance to hawk chicken.
Though things aren’t quite back to normal, they’re getting closer by the day and the best evidence is the fact Memorial Day will be celebrated a weekend early in Williamstown this year.
Sure, the chicken barbecue is still a takeout affair, but with Lisa St. Lawrence of Tasty Bites doing the cooking, it’s a meal worth $14 with proceeds going to benefit the department.
They’ll need a head count before going shopping on Friday, so if you’re interested, shoot an email to Fire Chief William Graham at wgrahamk5@gmail.com or talk to any member of the department by Friday.
This year’s celebration will include a flea market and craft fair that will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Seaver Field, a parade that will step off from the Roadhouse restaurant at 11:30 p.m. and make its way to the public safety building and fireworks at dusk.
Chicken dinners can be picked up between noon and 1 p.m. at the public safety building and deliveries can be arranged in advance.
Friend of the ‘Friends?’
BARRE — You don’t have to be a friend of the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library to appreciate the work they do, or to pitch to in to help them out. If you’re driving through downtown Barre on Saturday all you have to do is roll down your window.
The second coin drop of the coin drop season (that’s actually a thing in Barre) will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and guess who will be standing in the middle of North Main Street in front of Domino’s soliciting loose change and dollar bills if you’ve got them?
The Friends of the Aldrich Public Library.
The group, which hosted an online auction earlier this year, is known for its book sales, winter banquets and other fundraising activities.
What do they do with the money they raise?
Well, they are friends of the library so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they support story hours, summer reading programs, cooking classes and the annual Authors at the Aldrich series.
The library isn’t fully open and may not be for a while, but those eager to get back inside will soon be offered 30-minute book browsing next month. The Friends are eager to aid the library in its return to normal, and they’ll be joined by library staff and volunteers for Saturday’s coin drop. We’re told they’ll greet you with a smile and offer you a bookmark in exchange for your contribution.
Sold!
BARRE — The city just unloaded 53 acres of land it had tried off and on to sell for more than 30 years as part of a competitive process that wasn’t that competitive.
It wasn’t for lack of trying.
The availability of the property, which is on Route 2 in East Montpelier, was well-advertised. It was assessed for $70,000, the minimum bid was set at $75,000 and the winning bid, which was also the only bid, was $78,000.
City councilors accepted Josh and Ashley Demers offer to buy the property Tuesday night.
Puppet masters!
MIDDLESEX — The folks at Bread & Puppet will take their Glover-based show on the road to present the Vermont premiere of “Declaration of Light” at Camp Meade this weekend.
The what?
Presented at the height of spring the “Declaration of Light” is a celebration of the return of (you guessed it) light and will be preceded (and accompanied) by “The Cheap Art Sale” at Camp Meade’s Route 2 campus on Saturday.
The what?
Those “in the know” will tell you “Cheap Art” is “tenet of the Bread & Puppet vibe” and the sale features (you guessed it) cheap art.
Don’t take our word for it, just check out “The Cheap Art” manifesto posted on the theater troupe’s website — the one that extols the virtues of selling inexpensive pieces of art.
Here’s a sample: “People have been thinking too long that art is a privilege of the museums and the rich. Art is not business. It does not belong to banks and fancy investors. Art is food. You can’t eat it but it feeds you. Art has to be cheap and available to everybody.”
So the manifesto goes.
So what’s happening at Camp Meade on Saturday?
Well, “The Cheap Art Sale” will begin at 3 p.m. and continue through the “Declaration of Light” (that’s the puppet part), which starts at 4:30 p.m.
We’re told the show is a culmination of and transformation of a series of short shows the troupe, directed by Peter Schumann, presented last year.
Seems the pandemic hit while Bread & Puppet company members were making final preparations for a nationwide spring tour they were forced to cancel. At the time, Schumann, was working on a new series of paintings driven by imagery of human hands and texts exploring the concepts of light and darkness. He painted those new pictures with discount latex house paints on discarded hotel bedsheets donated by a friend.
Schumann’s bedsheet artwork inspired a series of short shows that gave the grounded troupe a chance to stage “cheer-up” pop-up performances (think flash mob with puppets) in random places.
Saturday’s event is a scheduled performance and while Vermont seems to be getting the better of COVID-19, it’s still a thing and Saturday’s event will be limited to 300 people and masks will be required.
Tickets (they’re $25 for adults, $10 for children 11-16, and 10 and under are free) can still be purchased at the Camp Meade website — campmeade.today — or by visiting the Camp Meade Facebook page.
We’d delve into more detail about Saturday’s show, but we’ll leave that to troupe spokesperson Joshua Krugaman who describes it as a “... celebration of protest and resilience in the face of intolerable circumstances and a passionate call for ‘underneath light ... that ... derives its power from its necessity, applying its divine strength where it is most needed.’”
Buckle up, it sounds like vintage Bread & Puppet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.