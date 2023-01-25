--- ‘Chili’ reception
BARRE TOWN — JD Green’s peppers brought the heat last weekend earning the “Aired Out” host bragging rights in Wilkins Harley Davidson’s annual Best Damn Chili Cook-Off.
We don’t know all of the ingredients, but we know enough of them to understand why Green called his “Trust Me, Just Try It Chili."
There are peppers — at least chili and habanero. There’s also Guinness and maple syrup, who knows how much?
The fact is of this year’s 28 entries Green’s chili came out on top during a blind taste test conducted by a trio of judges that included: Stefano Coppola, of Morse Block Deli and Pearl Street Pizza; Tony Campos, a local Rotarian who some may know from his work on New England Cooks; and WCAX evening anchor Cat Viglienzoni.
In any event, it was Green’s entry that got the nod from the judges — besting Kim Willis’ “Cowboy Chili,” and a batch of “Rusty’s Venison Chili” prepared by Harold Beede.
Then there was “The People’s Choice,” which was different from the judges. Most of those who made a $10 donation to the Vermont Foodbank in order to sample the chili selection (many did and the proceeds went the Vermont Foodbank) preferred Ethan Persons’ “Cherry Smacked Chili.”
When it comes to “Best Presentation,” Carol Hebert’s “B.M.V. Chili” got the nod.
--- Got poems?
MONTPELIER — Poem City won’t return to Montpelier until April 1 (no fooling), but there’s a Valentine’s Day deadline for those who want their work featured during what has long been a community-wide celebration of National Poetry Month.
Poem City wasn’t “Poem City” when the folks at Kellogg-Hubbard Library helped launch the tradition under a different name in 2010. Back then it was “Poetry Alive” — an April-long opportunity to celebrate poets past and present, famous and not-so-famous, from everywhere and from right here.
It’s the latter batch that should start writing if they’d like their work displayed in one of the windows of downtown businesses from the beginning of Poem City to the end.
Vermonters of all ages are invited to submit poems of 24 lines or less by Feb. 14.
That isn’t a guarantee they will be chosen for this year’s downtown display, but we can guarantee you they won’t be if they aren’t written and submitted by the deadline. Get writing.
-- ‘Helping Hands’ helped
BARRE — The Renita Marshall Helping Hands Foundation will soon be getting a helping hand courtesy of folks who kept feeding the meters in downtown Barre when parking was free during the holiday season.
That’s good news for Marshall, a Barre resident whose foundation provides assistance to families with children who are experiencing temporary or unexpected financial hardship.
How good? According to City Clerk Carol Dawes, who said the recently counted coins deposited between Thanksgiving and New Year’s totaled $3,890 that Marshall will no doubt put to good use.
Marshall mercifully won’t be getting the coins. Dawes is preparing a check for the charity thanks to all the people who fed the meters when they weren’t required to.
-- Pedway sandwich?
BARRE — The Pearl Street Pedestrian Way will figure prominently on both the front and back covers of this year’s city report.
There were other photos to choose from, but city councilors unanimously agreed a picture of the farmers' market, which is now held on the decorative pedestrian way that was once just plain Pearl Street was worth of the front cover.
Their thinking? The daytime shot captures a bustling downtown while highlighting an amenity that gets a workout on Wednesdays during the summer thanks to the farmers’ market.
What to put on the back cover?
Councilors settled on an evening shot of the Pearl Street Pedestrian Way that showcases its decorative lighting and arched entrance.
While they were at it councilors agreed to dedicate this year’s annual report to Steve Mackenzie, a Barre native whose 12-year run as city manager ended with his retirement last July. The dedication credits Mackenzie for his work on the reconstruction of North Main Street (known locally as Barre’s “Big Dig”); the redevelopment of Enterprise Alley; the expansion of the municipal swimming pool; and his dogged advocacy of a local options tax. It doesn’t mention the Pearl Street Pedestrian Way, but that project was also conceived and completed on Mackenzie’s watch.
On a sadder note, this year’s annual report will note the passing of Mackenzie’s assistant Jody Norway, whose death at City Hall shook those who worked there.
Here’s what will be printed below a photograph of Norway in this year’s annual report: “Jody passed away suddenly on June 2, 2022 after faithfully executing her morning routine of opening up City Hall, as she had done for three years as the Executive Assistant to the City Manager. She was born in Randolph, VT and was a graduate of Spaulding High School. She took great pride in her role as Executive Assistant to the City Manager, and to many she was the voice of City Hall.”
-- ‘Ice’ try
BARRE — When it comes to outdoor ice rinks, Mother Nature can be a formidable foe.
Don’t take our word for it. Just ask P.D. Kelty this week decided to “pull the plug” on the North Barre rink.
Kelty struggled early on to establish ice when the weather was warmer in December and subsequent attempts (there have been a few) have been hampered by weather conditions.
Recent snowstorms haven’t helped — shrinking a season that Kelty concluded isn’t worth saving at this point.
Establishing a good base is the key, and that still hasn’t happened. If everything went right (nothing has yet), the outdoor rink might be usable for a couple of weeks before — a fact that made continuing to fight a losing battle a waste of time. Maybe next year.
