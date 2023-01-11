‘Daily Double’
MONTPELIER — It was live by the “Daily Double” and die by the “Daily Double” for Montpelier native Patrick Curran, who described his week-old debut on “Jeopardy” as “awesome” before it aired.
Now we know why.
Last week, we advised folks that Curran, now a consultant in Washington, D.C., would appear on the game show he grew up watching with his parents, and they might want to tune in. What we didn’t know at the time (Curran couldn’t tell us) was how he did when he traveled to Los Angeles in November to record the show.
Like some of you, we had to watch. It was hard not to be impressed by Curran’s back-to-back wins that saw him amass $45,400 heading into last weekend.
Curran dominated his debut thanks to a pair of “Daily Doubles” that fueled his $30,000 win.
It wasn’t all luck. Curran had the correct answers to both of those Daily Doubles, building an insurmountable lead that he padded in Final Jeopardy.
One great game led to another for Curran, who struggled at the start on Friday, but built a modest lead despite blowing the first of two “Daily Doubles.” He made up for it literally doubling his money moments later and staking himself to a sizable lead he never relinquished on a night when he added $15,400 to his winnings.
Then two-time champion and son of former Vermont journalist John Curran, was one-upped in his quest for a three-peat by copy editor Connor Sears. The “Daily Doubles” were the difference.
Curran came across the first one and staked himself to a modest lead he carried into Double Jeopardy.
It didn’t last. Sears found the next two, answered them both and built the kind of commanding lead Curran enjoyed on Thursday and Friday.
Curran settled for second place, picking up another $2,000 and pushing his winnings to $47,400 in the process.
That’s pretty awesome! Congratulations, Patrick.
Cat’s back!
BARRE — Mackenzie Dunster is celebrating the return of her “sweet but timid” cat — the one that escaped her Green Acres’ apartment in mid-October prompting the months-long search that just ended.
“My Athena is HOME, safe and healthy!” writes Dunster, who was finally able to trap her beloved pet — one she vows soon will be sporting a microchip “tracker” if she isn’t already.
Dunster broke the good news Tuesday on Front Porch Forum, officially ending a run of posts involving her “indoor only” gray tortoiseshell cat that had been outdoors for a while.
That was troubling to Dunster, who noted early on that winter was approaching and worried the skittish cat she’s had since it was born six years ago might not come back.
Dunster’s early attempts to trap the Athena wound up snaring some of her neighbors’ cats and, until recently, the last “possible” sighting was back on Nov. 1 near the bike path.
Apparently, that changed in recent days when a neighbor spotted a cat fitting Athena’s well-circulated description a few times around a shed near Dunster’s apartment.
Out came the trap, which remained empty for a few days until Dunster got a call there was a cat inside.
This one didn’t belong to the neighbors.
“It was (Athena),” Dunster writes, adding: “I couldn’t be more thankful I got my girl back.”
Time flies
WILLIAMSTOWN — It has been almost two years since fire destroyed United Federated Church, leaving the town-owned clock that once graced its steeple in damaged pieces.
The clock — all three faces, along with its weights — has since been repaired and restored, a $100,000 expense that was largely covered by insurance.
It hasn’t been reassembled yet, and won’t be until town officials decide where to put it.
It’s a timely question that may be easier to answer now congregants who mourned the loss of their 170-year-old church have settled into the one two doors down, and it doesn’t appear there are plans to redevelop at now-vacant lot.
A simple structure that would house the town’s clock and a church-owned Paul Revere bell is being discussed, and there is an example of what that might look like in Hampton, New Hampshire, where a church fire left little more than a clock and a bell.
Church officials are considering the idea of creating something akin to a town common — one that would be anchored by a modest structure that could house two historic artifacts.
The select board agreed this week to poll voters at town meeting in March about the possibility of building a new home for the town-owned clock that is ready to tick again, as well as the church-owned bell, which is currently being cleaned in Connecticut.
Run for it!
CALAIS — Add Town Clerk Jeremy Weiss to the list of incumbents who won’t be running for reelection in March.
Weiss made it official this week, encouraging those interested in the office he has held for the past two years to run for it and feel free to talk to him about if they have any questions.
Weiss’ decision not to seek reelection comes during a year when four of the five seats on the town’s select board will be open.
Board members John Brabant and Marc Mihaly both resigned last month but agreed to be reappointed to serve through Town Meeting Day when their successors will be elected.
Board Chair Sharon Fannon and Selectman Rick Kehne have indicated they will not be running for reelection when their terms expire in March.
Party on ice
MONTPELIER — A skating party that was delayed in December due to weather conditions that weren’t conducive to making ice will be held on the rink on the State House lawn this Saturday afternoon.
This one is courtesy of the folks at The Three Penny Taproom, who are sponsoring the skating party that will be held from 2 to 5 p.m.
If you’ve got skates, bring them. If you need to borrow a pair, the city’s recreation department will have some loaners on site.
There will be hot chocolate, music, food, vendors and skating games because, well, it’s a party. The outdoor rink has been getting a workout since shortly after the last one was canceled. All are welcome.
‘Ice’ tries?
BARRE — They are skating on the State House lawn and next to the municipal office building in Berlin, but we’re told the North Barre rink remains idle.
When it comes to making outdoor ice, timing is everything, and in Barre they haven’t hit a sustained cold patch that would enable them to create a base for the rink that is typically well used.
They are trying again, but it isn’t clear whether they’ll be successful this time, with temperatures expected to be pushing 50 degrees on Friday.
