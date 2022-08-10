Last van standing?
BARRE — William Toborg’s was the last van standing on a day when the BOR ice arena served as a drive-thru polling place, and he used his strategically parked vehicle to remind voters the Reproductive Liberty Amendment will be on the ballot in November, and he doesn’t think they should support Proposition 5.
Let’s back up because that’s what one disgruntled voter literally did with a decked out van of her own, prompting City Clerk Carol Dawes to call police to end an odd duel that played out in the parking lot behind the BOR.
By all accounts, Toborg’s van was there first, and when one woman voter was told he wasn’t breaking any rules she decorated a van of her own and parked it in front of Toborg’s.
Toborg moved his van only to have it blocked again when the woman moved hers to prevent it from being seen.
At one point, we’re told, Brian Judd, a narrow winner in a three-way Republican primary for Barre’s two House seats, hopped into his vehicle and did a couple of doughnuts around the woman’s van to prevent it from blocking Toborg’s.
Judd didn’t persist, but the woman did — attempting to back her van in front of Toborg’s.
The problem?
Toborg was standing in front of it.
A super-slow-speed collision ensued. Toborg — who, Dawes said, had the marks to prove it — was pushed a few feet.
That’s when police were called and Toborg and the woman were instructed to leave each other alone.
The woman drove off and Toborg left his van in the lot until after the polls closed.
“You can’t make this stuff up,” said Councilor Michael Boutin, who witnessed most of what went on while working at the polls on Tuesday.
He’s got a point.
Double feature
WILLIAMSTOWN — From double plays to double features?
Thanks to the Williamstown Recreation Board, a former ball field will host its first ever movie night on Saturday — complete with an inflatable screen that will be positioned in front of the backstop.
Admission is free, though there will be a concession with popcorn and other refreshments for sale as the fledgling recreation board continues its quest to re-purpose Hoyt Seaver Field now that its baseball days are behind it.
This one is BYOB — bring your own blanket (or lawn chair if you prefer). The early show — “The Peanuts Movie” — starts at 7 p.m. and is geared for younger children, though all are welcome to stick around for “Jumanji” that is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m.
Music cities
MONTPELIER — Rain could be a factor, but fingers crossed it won’t be, as summer concert series in central Vermont’s Twin Cities resume today.
For the second straight week it will be a double-header in Montpelier, where the Hunger Mountain Co-op’s Brown Bag Summer Concert Series will feature the noon performance of Big Hat, No Cattle in the courtyard of the Christ Church on State Street.
At 5:30 p.m., the focus will shift to Hubbard Park, where this summer’s penultimate “Parkapalooza” will be headlined by the 6 p.m. performance of Red Hot Juba on the Tuning Forks Stage at the Old Shelter. Weather permitting, they will be busting out the 100-foot slip-n-slide (it isn’t really a Parkapalooza without it) and there will again be crepes for sale courtesy of La Bonne Crepe and Bridgette Savard’s Gaudeloupe-bound French students at Montpelier High School.
Montpelier hasn’t cornered the market on music, or crepe-making high school French students.
There will be both later today at Currier Park (unless weather forces the move to the BOR ice arena).
The latest edition of Food Truck Thursdays is set to open at Currier Park at 4 p.m. and crepes aren’t the only thing on the menu.
This week’s list of vendors includes Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen, Mo’s Backyard BBQ, Dougy Fresh Catering, Jim’sville Lacourse Hot Dog Cart, St. Pierre Delicacy, Paquet’s Apple Shack, Crown Ice Cream VT and Noka Farm.
French students from Spaulding High School will sell crepes to raise money for a trip of their own.
Will there be music?
There will.
At 6 p.m., Chris Powers is scheduled to start his two-hour performance on the stage in the park.
If Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate, the concert will be moved to the ice arena that served as a polling place on Tuesday.
Baking away?
BERLIN — It seems like just last month the folks at First Congregational Church of Berlin were celebrating National Picnic Month with a box lunch fundraiser that featured an assortment of sandwiches.
Oh, wait ... it was just last month.
Well, they must like spending time in the kitchen because the crew that cranks out a more than respectable chicken pie supper each fall will be peddling sweet and savory pies on Saturday.
They call it “Summer Pie-A-Looza” — a tradition started several years ago by former pastor Laura Cadmus, who was a baker in a prior life.
Cadmus has since moved on, but the tradition survived, though music and games that were once part of the mix were dropped due to the pandemic.
To be clear, there will be no music and no games but plenty of pie to be had from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Berlin church at 1808 Scott Hill Road.
Pie prices range from $16 (that will get you a whole pie) to $8 for a half pie and $4 for a quarter of a pie.
That’s as low as it goes and take-out boxes will be available for pies and those who swing by the church are invited to hang out for awhile and check out the church’s outdoor labyrinth.
Open (fire)house
BERLIN – Folks interested in getting a feel for what it’s like to be a firefighter should respond to the Four Corners Station at the intersection of Paine Turnpike and Route 62 on Saturday.
The Berlin Volunteer Fire Department is throwing open the doors of its primary firehouse at 10 a.m. as a part of an ongoing recruitment drive.
Seems volunteers are hard to find these days, and the department is hoping some hands-on experience could attract some new members.
If getting the chance to hold a flowing fire hose and cut open a car door won’t do it, what will?
That’s the thought process behind an interactive open house that will span four hours and provide those in attendance the opportunity to get a feel for firefighting.
All ages are welcome and stations — there will be four — will be tailored to age groups.
If you don’t want to hold the fire hose, or try on the personal protective equipment, you’re welcome to watch others who do and share what you see with others who aren’t able to make it, but might be interested in joining the department.
Hot times
MONTPELIER — The Kellogg-Hubbard Library is doing what it can to help those with limited options beat the heat this summer.
Schedule permitting, the Hayes Room at the library has been designated as a cooling space for the rest of the summer whenever the temperature tops 80 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.