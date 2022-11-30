BARRE — A week ago, we noted the then-looming return of the Eric Hutchins Memorial Hockey Tournament — the one that was started in 2012, canceled in back-to-back years due to the pandemic and was back at the BOR last Saturday.
It’s over now, and let’s just say the Young Guns were smoking!
The team’s name reflects its members ages — some are still in high school — and the ones that aren’t didn’t graduate that long ago. That includes a couple of Sancibrians — Wyatt and Billy — Jake Boulanger, Christian Day, Taybor Aldrich and Gracyn Kurrle.
Though only three were on the ice at any one time, the Young Guns mastered the tournament’s pond hockey rules and went undefeated during a tournament we’re told lasted nearly six hours and drew a crowd.
The Young Guns spoiled Garrett’s Properties bid for a pandemic-delayed three-peat, beating the two-time defending champions on Saturday. They also got the better of the savvy tournament veterans who play for the Memorial Sandblast Longhorns.
The big winners on Saturday were arguably much younger guns, because the tournament raised roughly $15,000 that will be used to help families cover the registration cost of participating in the hockey program run by the Barre Youth Sports Association.
Maybe next year?
EAST MONTPELIER — Imagine a block party. Can you picture it? A lot of activity that wouldn’t otherwise occur if traffic was flowing as it usually does when the road isn’t closed.
Now imagine the stretch of closed road is 3½-miles long and you can start to appreciate what happened on County Road one Sunday last month when residents celebrated the conclusion of a paving project that closed the road to through traffic for several months and claimed more than a few tires while it was ripped up for longer than most expected.
After it finally opened, it closed briefly again on Sunday, Nov. 13, to accommodate a local celebration that East Montpelier resident Larry Gilbert told the select board this week was a huge hit.
“People were so happy,” said Gilbert, who noted while the road was free of vehicles, it got a workout from those on foot, on bikes, on Rollerblades and roller-skis.
“It was really sort of a mini party stretched out over a long distance,” he said, noting it created a detectable sense of “neighborhood” that was welcomed by those who live along the well-traveled strip of town road.
If there were complaints, Gilbert didn’t hear many, but did frequently field a question he brought to the board this week.
“Can we do it again?” he asked.
Not next week, or even next month, but some time next spring might be nice, Gilbert told board members, who indicated they were open to the idea, but would like to see a written proposal before making any commitments.
Middle of the road?
BARRE — Their conversations can be polarizing at times, but for a few hours on Saturday city councilors will be pretty much middle of the road.
Literally.
As is the council’s long-standing custom, members will be in the middle of the road from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday collecting donations from passing motorists who want to contribute to the city’s Christmas for Kids program.
They call it a “dollar drop,” but change is welcome, and Councilor Thomas Lauzon joked folks should resist the temptation to change the face of city government by mowing down well-meaning council members.
All kidding aside, Lauzon, who has been busy dialing for dollars to supplement what the council collects on Saturday said it looks like Mother Nature is cutting the council a break. Sure it looks like rain, but the 50-degree forecast sounds appealing if you’ve ever spent a few hours collecting cold cash on a sub-zero day.
Last year’s dollar drop raised nearly $4,000, though that figure was doubled by pledges that were made in advance, but received after the council spent a December morning in the middle of North Main Street in front of Domino’s.
Deck the library?
BARRE — The park outside Aldrich Public Library is tastefully lit and the library itself isn’t far behind.
Turns out, the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library are looking to build on the success of last year’s “Light Up the Library” event by decorating all three of its floors with donated trees, wreaths and other holiday items.
As was the case last year, those decorations will be raffled off (more on that in a moment), but for two weeks they will supplement the decorations supplied each year by the Granite Center Garden Club, creating a cheerful and bright place for patrons this holiday season.
“We see Light up the Library as an opportunity for local businesses, clubs, families and individuals not only to help support the Aldrich Library, but also to decorate their donations in a way that advertises their businesses or groups,” says Marianne Kotch, co-president of the Friends.
This year’s suggested theme is “Winter Wonderland,” and many of the items that will be on display reflect that theme.
At least 11 holiday trees, as well as numerous wreaths and table top trees, will be raffled off — as will some of the many additional items that will be part of the three-floor display. That includes a hand-carved, painted Santa Claus by Linda Kiniry and Bob Heuerman; a gift basket from Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel; a 6-foot ladder from Nelson’s Ace Hardware that is decorated as a tree; three “book nooks;” maple syrup; and a number of gift certificates to local businesses.
How does the raffle work?
Just like last year.
There will be a canister located by each item that is being raffled and tickets for sale (there $1 apiece or six for $5). If you see an item you’d like, put a ticket — or more than one ticket — in the canister and hope it’s the one Santa helps the Friends pull during the noon drawing on Dec. 17.
Winners will be notified right away so they can make plans to pick up their winnings before Christmas.
Proceeds from the event will be used to support library programs and materials for all ages because that’s what the Friends are for.
‘Bags’ to riches?
BARRE — We’re not talking about a ton of money, but if you are the proprietors of, say, the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street, every little bit helps.
Don’t take our word for it. Just ask the Barre Historical Society.
Seems the society, which does operate the historic labor hall, recently learned they’ll be this month’s beneficiaries of bag sales at Shaw’s supermarket in neighboring Berlin.
What?
Turns out Shaw’s donates $1 to a designated nonprofit every time it sells one of its “Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bags” and this month, unless otherwise directed by the customer, the bag money will go to the historical society in Barre.
Ruth Ruttenberg, the society’s president, couldn’t be happier.
“We’re very pleased to have been selected by Shaw’s,” she says. “This program not only helps the Barre Historical Society and the Old Labor Hall, but helps remind folks to reuse and recycle.”
Win-win, win-win?
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? If so, email us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line. And Happy Thanksgiving, all.
