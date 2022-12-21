Must be Santa
BARRE — If you’re looking for Christmas miracles, you don’t have to look much past the young, bearded Barre man with the rare form of spina bifida — the one who talks with a tablet and has persistence that pays off.
Finbar Ciappara is Santa, baby.
Make that Santa Fin, as anyone who has watched the HBO Max documentary “Santa Camp” since it was released last month can attest.
Dreams do come true, and while Santa Fin didn’t go full Claus for his guest appearance at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, he was festively dressed, sporting his Santa hat and brimming with the “infectious enthusiasm” Mayor Jake Hemmerick referred to in a timely proclamation that acknowledged Santa Fin’s accomplishments and the joy he gets bringing joy to others.
It’s what Santas do, which is why for a few priceless minutes, the slender man in the floppy red hat was bigger than anyone else in the second-floor meeting room of Alumni Hall.
He didn’t linger (Santas don’t), but he did pause to pose for photos after Hemmerick finished reading his proclamation.
“Thank you for the keys to Barre City,” he said, relying on his iPad to voice the words.
“This is a great honor,” he added. “I have lived in Barre for 11 years.”
The honor was the council’s, and even without his Santa suit, there was something magical about Santa Fin.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask his mom, Suki, who has embraced her role as “Mama Claus” and is pretty proud of her son and touched by the global response website — santafin.com — created by her daughter Rose, has generated.
Suki Ciappara said Santa Fin has received messages from all over the world — every state and every country. Many, she said, are from those inspired by the story of determination that trumped disability and made Fin a Santa.
More money
WORCESTER — A couple of weeks ago we noted a successful fundraiser conducted by fifth and sixth graders (all 11 of them) in Honi Bean-Barrett’s class at Doty Memorial School.
At the time, we weren’t quite sure how much they had raised, just that they had surpassed their initial goal — $200 — and were comfortably on the other side of $500.
That’s where things stood before accounting for the last of the raffle tickets sold by an industrious class inspired by a recent visit from a local veteran.
We’ve since learned the class raised $820 for The Veterans’ Place in Northfield, which they visited last week to cap to deliver the gloves and mittens they’d purchased at the request of the Veterans’ Place, along with the $530 that was left over.
We’ll get to the visit in a moment, but we’re told the class bought the gloves and mittens (six pair) from Onion River Outdoors, and the Montpelier business generously made it an even dozen.
During their field trip to The Veterans’ Place, students learned it currently houses veterans who range in age from 26 to 91. They also spent time with Managing Director Karen Boyce, Facilities Director Matt Dezan and Dezan’s companion dog “Brew.” They were happy to learn their donations (and others like them) are greatly appreciated and help the program run successfully.
Want to help? You can find a wish list of items The Veterans Place could use on its website — www.vermontveteransplace.org — and you can make online donations there.
Beaver deceiver?
BERLIN — The beavers of Berlin Pond are collectively holding their breath, while the select board weighs an idea that has been floated before.
The words “beaver baffle” on Monday night’s agenda were a dead giveaway, though it’s been a while since the board seriously considered a nonlethal alternative to a sporadic problem with dams that can clog the outlet of the pond and the nearby culvert that runs under Crosstown Road.
To be clear: The dams, not the beavers, are the problem, but because the beavers make the dams, they’re the ones that have been targeted by trappers occasionally retained by the town at the request of its conservation commission.
Several years ago, the select board put such a request on hold, while it entertained a proposal to install a “beaver deceiver” to discourage dam-building behavior in both trouble spots.
They might have actually done it, but for the opinion of an expert from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, who visited the site and concluded erecting an “exclusion fence,” or “beaver baffle,” wouldn’t work at that location.
“Any permanent structure designed to deceive dam-building beaver would be easily overwhelmed by water flows, require frequent maintenance, or both,” he wrote at the time, dashing plans to install beaver deceivers in Berlin.
Sure, it’s the same pond, same outlet, same culvert, but it’s a different board, and Protect Our Wildlife, Vermont, is again offering to install and pay for beaver deceivers after learning the town was looking to hire a trapper.
The board briefly considered the offer Monday night but had questions about a proposed memorandum of understanding that it wanted answered before signing anything.
That means the latest beaver baffle discussion will spill into next year when the board will make a decision.
Craft show
Barre Mayor Jake Hemmerick is hoping the first Central Vermont Queer Craft Show — the one that was held at the Old Labor Hall for a few hours on Saturday — will return to the Granite City this time next year.
Seems the craft show was a huge hit and, Hemmerick said, had cash registers ringing around downtown thanks to the more than 1,000 people who dropped by the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street to check it out.
Hemmerick was one of them, and he said you couldn’t help but notice the ripple effect of the craft fair.
“What an economic impact an event like that has,” he said. “I hope they choose us again next year.”
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? If so, email it to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.