BARRE – Someone with a sword caused a partial lockdown of Spaulding High School on Wednesday.
At 2:22 p.m. Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent John Pandolfo sent out an email to parents saying the school was on partial lockdown “due to an identified potential threat.” Pandolfo said law enforcement had alerted school officials about an adult male in a brown jacket and blue jeans who was seen in downtown Barre walking in the direction of the school carrying a sword.
“While this is not yet a confirmed credible threat, our staff immediately took action and law enforcement is currently investigating,” he wrote.
Classes continued as normal, but the buildings on the campus were secured and police were in the area. Plans were in the works to get students safely on buses or to their parents’ vehicles once the school day was over.
Pandolfo said in a phone interview the reaction may have been overly cautious.
“But you can’t be overly cautious,” he said
At 3:08 p.m. school officials said the situation was resolved and the school was going back to operating normally. It’s unclear how the situation was rectified because police have not released any information about the incident.
