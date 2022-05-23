BOLTON — A 21-year-old Burlington man died Saturday in a swimming accident at Bolton Potholes, the first drowning of the 2022 summer season in Vermont, according to officials.
Vermont State Police identified the deceased as Cory Surprise. The incident happened shortly after noon on Saturday.
A 911 call was made at approximately 12:30 p.m. that a swimmer at the popular swimming hole along the Bolton Valley Access Road had gone underwater but did not resurface, according to state police.
Members of the Bolton Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue, and Stowe Mountain Rescue responded to search for the missing swimmer.
Around 2:30 p.m., “the swimmer, identified as Surprise, was located, recovered, and subsequently pronounced deceased by Richmond Rescue,” Det. Sgt. Jacob Metayer from the Williston barracks wrote in a news release. “Witnesses reported that Surprise had jumped from one of the rock ledges into a pool of water. The river current was very strong and rapidly flowing at the time.”
In an account of the rescue on its Facebook page, Richmond Rescue explained how the crews cooperated to reach the swimmer. “The tech teams and fire departments set up and secured multiple ladders to gain access to the swimming hole where the dive team was able to retrieve the victim,” the rescue account states. “After two hours, the victim was out of the water and our responders began resuscitation efforts.”
Those efforts proved futile.
Stowe Mountain Rescue posted about the call on its Facebook account, noting how the incident broke a recent quiet stretch without rescue missions. “Our sympathies go out to the family and friends affected by today’s tragedy and our hats are off to the other agencies involved in the recovery,” it said. “If this is the only fatality at a Vermont swimming hole this year, it’ll still be one too many.”
Metayer noted that nearby signs warn of strong currents and unsafe swimming conditions at the popular swimming spot known for its rocks and deep pools. Richmond Rescue said that the air temperature at the time was 87°F with a light breeze and estimated the water temperature at 46°F.
Stowe Mountain Rescue offered examples of hazards swimmers should consider when swimming in running water. “Wet slippery rocks are an obvious and predictable hazard, but there are other things to keep in mind: white, bubbly/aerated water provides no buoyancy and is therefore extremely dangerous,” they said. “The water temp at this time of year can be hazardous, presenting a hypothermia risk that is belied by the hot sunny weather.”
The National Weather Service this month has posted a daily Cold Water Safety Message on days when temperatures have been warm enough to entice people to the water. The most recent message from the weekend said: “The warm air temperatures today around 80 may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid-50s across Lake Champlain, and around 60 in the region's smaller lakes and rivers.”
Cold water can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone in the water without proper cold-water gear. “When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks,” the weather service alert explains. “Anyone on small boats, canoes, or kayaks should plan accordingly.”
In addition to water temperature, underwater hazards could pose dangers that swimmers don’t realize until they encounter them. For example, a person could get caught on objects below the surface while sliding through chutes created by fast-moving water. “Think twice before jumping — or maybe consider not jumping at all,” officials wrote.
Richmond Rescue thanked the Colchester and Stowe crews along with Shelburne Dispatch which coordinated communications related to the operation. It included a caution to the public: “Please be aware of the water conditions any time you swim and do not swim beyond your comfort level.”
Public safety officials also remind people to wear life jackets.
“Vermont River Conservancy is extremely saddened by the tragic death of Cody Surprise, and our hearts go out to the young man’s family and friends. We are grateful to all who responded on the scene including Richmond Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue Team, Bolton Fire Department, and Stowe Mountain Rescue, as well as area neighbors,” says Steve Libby, executive director of Vermont River Conservancy.
Bolton Potholes has been loved by generations of swimmers, but its turbulent waters can also be extremely dangerous. This is especially true when water temperatures are cold and when water levels are high, as was the case this past weekend. This is the sixth known death at Bolton Potholes, and the first since 2011. All known drownings have been in the “Eagle’s Eye” pool, where swift currents aerate the surface causing foamy, bubbly water and challenge even the strongest swimmers, according to the conservancy news release.
Since Vermont River Conservancy helped conserve Bolton Potholes in December 2018, preserving public access to this privately owned land, the nonprofit has worked closely with public safety officials to alert visitors of these dangers through trail improvements, signs, and seasonal on-site visitor education, the release states.
Across the state, more than a quarter-million residents and visitors enjoy Vermont swimming holes each year. While these are beautiful places with unique natural features that can often be enjoyed safely, it’s important for all visitors to be aware that natural features can be hazardous.
