BARRE — A string of brief, but powerful storms swept through central Vermont late Wednesday afternoon leaving thousands of residents without power in its wake.
Barre was hardest hit where more than 2,000 Green Mountain Power Customers lost electricity in a series of storm-related outages that were expected to continue into the evening.
Many of those outages — including one on Railroad Street and another on South Main Street — affected residents in neighboring communities.
More than 900 customers were reportedly without power in Barre Town and more than 830 lost electricity in Williamstown.
Attempts to reach Green Mountain Power for comment were unsuccessful, but the utility’s outage map indicated nearly 18,000 customers were still without power at 6 p.m. — about 90 minutes after the storms hit.
Those outages stemmed from 145 separated incidents in 84 different communities. There were seven separate outages in Barre alone.
While the utility’s crews were scrambling to assess the damage and make needed repairs, Green Mountain Power used its Facebook page to update residents.
“We have reports of multiple broken poles, especially in central Vermont,” a post stated. “Be safe! Stay far away from downed lines and trees!”
One of the downed trees was on Railroad Street in Barre and was responsible for leaving 1,220 residents — 1,071 of them from the city — without power. That outage also affected 148 customers in Barre Town and one in neighboring Berlin.
The South Main Street outage was even larger though power was restored shortly before 6:30 p.m. — more than two hours ahead of the estimate included on the outage map.
The South Main Street outage left 1,420 residents in six towns without power for about two hours. Most of the customers — 806 — were in Barre and virtually all of the rest — 610 — were in Barre Town.
An outage on Brook Street that left 340 GMP customers in the city and another 120 in the town without power was also repaired about 6:30 p.m.
Nearly 300 residents in Barre and Barre Town lost power due to an outage on Stewart Lane. Those customers, like the ones affected by the Railroad Street outage remained without power early Wednesday evening.
A storm-related outage on Graniteville Road accounted for 730 of the 830 GMP customers that were without electricity.
Power was restored to nearly 1,000 residents of Plainfield and Marshfield shortly after 6 p.m.
There were scattered outages in several other central Vermont communities, but none affecting more than 25 customers.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.