BARRE – A suspicious fire discovered in the dormant outbuilding of a former granite manufacturing plant on Boynton Street on Tuesday night remains under investigation, according to Fire Chief Doug Brent.
Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. where they discovered smoke and fire coming from a decommissioned wire saw pulley house.
Brent said crews verified the unoccupied building was empty upon arrival, laid hose to a nearby hydrant and extinguished the fire. He said “extensive overhaul” was necessary to confirm the fire was completely out.
Though mutual aid assistance was initially summoned, Brent said it was almost immediately canceled due to the small size of the 256-square-foot structure that is owned by Westminster Stone Company.
The fire was under control in less than an hour and firefighters cleared the scene shortly before 11 p.m.
Brent said the fire is considered “suspicious” and state and local fire investigators are now working to determine its cause. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Aldsworth at 476-0254.
