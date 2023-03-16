BURLINGTON — A three-time convicted felon from Morristown has been charged by federal authorities with knowingly and intentionally making his residence available for unlawful storing, distributing and using of controlled substances, officials said.

Michael K. Ulrich, 31, who authorities say is also a suspect in the theft of two handguns from a Waterbury gun store last month, appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday afternoon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.