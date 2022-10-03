BURLINGTON — A South Burlington man denied a criminal charge of second-degree murder on Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of his friend at a Burlington apartment on Sunday night.
Denroy Dasent, 52, of 324 Garden St., also is a suspect in a second Sunday night homicide in South Burlington, as well as a shooting last Wednesday at Burlington City Hall Park, authorities said Monday.
Burlington Police said Dasent, formerly of New York state, forced his way into an apartment at 185 Pine St. and fired several rounds at Sheikhnoor “Snake” Osman, 40, before fleeing in a New York registered car about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night. Osman was found dead at the scene.
South Burlington Police said he is the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of Brian K. Billings, 37, at his family residence at the Swiss Host Motel and Village at 1272 Williston Road about 11:05 p.m. Police said Billings may have been shot outside his residence and made it back inside before he died in front of two children and a companion.
Dasent also is a suspect in a shooting at Burlington City Hall Park about 7:15 p.m. last Wednesday, Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said during a news conference Monday afternoon. Nobody was reported injured in that incident.
Murad said he was unable to say the Pine Street homicide was drug-related, but noted that it appeared to be connected to an unknown “money issue.”
The Pine Street apartment “is frequented by law enforcement primarily for illegal narcotic related incidents,” Burlington Detective Cpl. Nicole Moyer in a sworn affidavit filed in the homicide case.
Dasent and his wife operate a restaurant, Island Passion, in the food court at the University Mall on Dorset Street in South Burlington, South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said.
Murad told reporters he did not know anything about Dasent’s background.
Court records show Dasent has criminal records in Vermont, New York and California and is a convicted felon, which would not allow him to own or possess firearms.
His convictions include felony drug sale, aggravated assault and battery, obstruction to a public officer, firearm restriction, misdemeanor assault and violation of conditions of release, court records show.
Dasent’s wife, Suesan, bought two firearms — a 10-mm Glock pistol and a 9-mm Ruger pistol — at the Powderhorn in Williston, Moyer said. The rare 10-mm caliber casing was found at the scene of the Osman homicide, police said.
Burke said that Billings was known to police. His sister, Jeanie Billings, also known as Jeanie Morril , 40, was a girlfriend to Osman, and was in the bedroom at the Pine Street apartment when the shooting happened Sunday, police said.
Special Agent Alex Schmidt, the head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Vermont, said the new joint task force to attack violent crimes in Chittenden County worked well together on the two homicides.
Schmidt said investigators got a little bit of a head start in the Osman homicide case because the task force was looking at Dasent for the City Hall Park shooting in Burlington.
He said that cooperative effort will net more results in the future.
Dasent eventually was arrested shortly before midnight, but not before attempting to get Burlington Police to shoot him. Murad praised the restraint by Lt. Michael Henry when he pulled over Dasent and the suspect got out of his car with hands up and asked to be shot. Dasent ignored various orders and eventually got back into his car and drove off.
A few minutes later Dasent crashed his vehicle near the Burlington Waterfront and ran into the darkness. Task force members and Burlington Police flooded the area and Dasent was eventually spotted. Dasent continued to refused to obey police commands, court records show.
Police used a Taser to strike him twice, but to no avail. They then used beanbags fired from a shotgun that struck the defendant and he began to comply with police orders.
Dasent has been ordered held without bail.
