Recent surveys show high levels of suicidal ideation among prisoners and guards at one of Vermont’s jails.
“I think one of the alarming things for everyone is the rates of suicidal ideation for both staff and incarcerated, and what we saw in the 2022 survey for staff was that the rate was 30% and for incarcerated it was 37%,” said Abigail Crocker, a research associate professor of statistics at the University of Vermont.
Crocker is one of the University of Vermont researchers working on the Prison Research Innovation Network study.
PRIN, a project of the Urban Institute’s Prison Research and Innovation Initiative, is a study on what life is like inside prisons for the people who live and work in them with the aim of improving conditions and results. Vermont was one of five states selected in 2019 by the Washington, D.C.-based Urban Institute to be part of the study. The others are Colorado, Delaware, Iowa and Missouri.
Each state’s Department of Corrections works with Urban Institute and a local research partner, which in Vermont is UVM, to conduct research at one incarceration facility in the state. Vermont released the results of the 2021 surveys early in 2022. The results made public on Tuesday were from surveys conducted in 2022 at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
“What we see really in the staff population is mental health showing up not only in suicidal ideation but also in rates of depression and anxiety,” said Crocker. “We see notable rates in the responses that working in a correctional facility has really introduced conflicts with home environments. Something that really stood out in the 2022 survey results was the 100% of staff reporting that their co-workers show signs of stress.”
She spoke on a conference call with the media, her colleague Kathy Fox, a professor of sociology at UVM; Brad GoodHale, PRIN manager for the State of Vermont; Nick Deml, commissioner of the Vermont DOC; and Jesse Jannetta, senior policy fellow at the Justice Policy Center at the Urban Institute.
The amount of time incarcerated people sit with little or nothing to do has been flagged as a big factor in their mental and physical health problems, Crocker said. This is time that could be filled with health programming, workforce development, community engagement and other disciplines that will prepare the person for reentry into society.
It was noted that Vermont is among the few states with its DOC being housed within its Agency of Human Services, which Crocker said was good because incarceration should be looked at more as a societal health issue.
“The data show us that 40% of the current incarcerated population at (Southern State Correctional Facility), they themselves had a parent who was incarcerated,” said Crocker, meaning it will be key to look at what happened to a person before they were incarcerated as well as during.
“As (Crocker) just highlighted, I think we need to call out and be transparent about the fact that the overall trend lines were negative in many categories and in particular when we look at wellness and mental health, both of our staff and the incarcerated populations,” said Deml.
One positive bit of information from the surveys, he said, has been that staff feel as if they’re being treated equitably regardless of their race, gender, sexuality or religion. He said he’s also pleased that Vermont willingly participated in this project to get this information.
The DOC has taken a number of steps to address the suicidal ideation issue with its staff and people who are incarcerated, said Deml. For one, it’s looking for a new health care contract with a larger emphasis on mental health services. It hopes to sign a new contract with a provider within the next few months.
As for staff, Deml said that four of the six facilities DOC oversees now use a 50/50 schedule, meaning staff work seven days out of a 14-day pay period. While it wasn’t captured in the recent survey, Deml said this has led to a 5% decrease in the vacancy rates. There’s also been a greater effort to communicate with staff, something those workers had flagged as a problem.
Deml also noted programs have been stood up to reward people who are incarcerated for their good behavior with more autonomy. A panel also was created to further explore the suicidal ideation problem.
He noted that Vermont took a “thoughtful and aggressive approach” to mitigating COVID-19 in the jails, but this came at a cost.
“I think these survey results highlight some of that,” he said. “There was a physical health, a mental health and emotional health cost to some of the mitigation measures we took. And now, as we’ve emerged, and we start to recover from the pandemic, I think our attention very much needs to be focused on addressing those impacts and helping folks to become well, focusing on mental health, emotional health and addressing trauma that’s occurred within our system.”
