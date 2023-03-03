BARRE — “The video speaks for itself.”
That was the general sentiment after a weight-of-the-evidence hearing was held Thursday in a case where police say an 18-year-old from Marshfield repeatedly stabbed a Good Samaritan Haven employee at the transit center in Montpelier last week.
The surveillance footage taken from the incident will need to do much of the talking to support the state’s motion to hold Aydan Winter Jestice without bail because the state didn’t have much else to present.
Jestice has been charged in Washington County criminal court in Barre with felony counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail pending a weight-of-the-evidence hearing.
According to court records, Jestice was spotted with a runaway juvenile in Montpelier on Feb. 20. Police went looking for Jestice but were unable to locate him or the runaway. Then, about 20 minutes later, police said they received a report stating a stabbing had occurred at the transit center on Taylor Street, which was being used as a warming shelter staffed by those at the Good Samaritan.
Police said witnesses reported Jestice and an employee at the shelter got into a fight and Jestice stabbed the employee about 10 times before fleeing on foot. He and the runaway were picked up later by police after Jestice had changed his clothes, according to court records. Police said the clothes he was wearing during the stabbing and the knife used in the incident were found in the child’s backpack.
Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly filed a motion seeking to have Jestice held without bail while the case is pending. Donnelly said in the motion Jestice is a risk of flight, noting he fled the scene and changed his clothes. Given that he now faces a life sentence in prison, she said the state believes no conditions of release for Jestice would mitigate that risk nor protect the public.
A hearing on that motion was held Thursday where the state was required to present its case showing the evidence of guilt against Jestice is great when viewed in a light most favorable to the state. That’s an element that needs to be met under state law to hold a defendant without bail.
Donnelly had been prosecuting the case, but she was reportedly ill Thursday and was not at the courthouse. The hearing was instead handled by Deputy State’s Attorney Kristin Gozzi.
Gozzi had Sgt. Kevin Moulton, of the Montpelier police, testify. Moulton was not the investigating officer in the case, a fact he noted to Jessica Burke, Jestice’s attorney, while Burke was questioning him, but Moulton did have interactions with Jestice and interviewed him after the stabbing.
Moulton said Jestice admitted he pulled a knife during the incident, and reported usually when he does that, whoever is being aggressive with him stops. He said Jestice also admitted to stabbing the victim.
Moulton said he went to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, where the victim had been taken for treatment. He said the victim was covered in blood and he was told by a nurse that the victim had been stabbed 10 times. Moulton said he tried to talk to the victim to get his side of the story, but the victim was too medicated and was not coherent.
He said the victim was later transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment.
The victim was said to be in stable condition as of Feb. 21. The severity of his injuries was not discussed Thursday.
Gozzi then played surveillance footage from the center showing the stabbing from two different angles. The footage showed Jestice and the victim pushing and scuffling with each other. The pair continue to struggle, and Jestice is seen pulling out a knife and holding it in his right hand behind his back. More scuffling and pushing is seen in the footage and the victim puts his hand on Jestice’s neck. The footage showed the victim throwing a punch and then Jestice is seen repeatedly striking the victim with his right hand in a stabbing motion.
Jestice makes numerous, wild stabbing motions, sweeping his right arm parallel to the ground towards the victim, some strikes appearing to connect with the victim and some not. Near the end of the incident, Jestice is seen standing over the victim and making a striking motion down and across which comes close to the victim’s neck and face as he was sitting on the ground.
Jestice then flees the center, and the victim struggles to get back to his feet. A dark substance that appears to be blood starts pooling at the victim’s feet and he leaves an apparent blood trail behind him as he tries to follow Jestice outside the center.
The footage did not contain any sound from the incident. Jestice told police he had approached a Black man at the center, someone he has known for a long time, and was using the “N-word” with him when Jestice said someone approached him and started pushing him. Moulton said Jestice told him that’s what started the pushing and shoving between him and the victim. Jestice reportedly told police the employee may have believed Jestice was being racist toward the man he knew and was trying to get Jestice to leave the center.
Moulton said Jestice reported he doesn’t like it when someone puts their hands on his neck or hits him.
Moulton said he had viewed the surveillance footage from the center and, absent any audio of the incident, what he saw was consistent with what Jestice had reported.
Besides a couple of police affidavits filed in the case, Gozzi said she had no further evidence to present to support the motion. She had asked Moulton to talk about how Jestice was holding the knife behind his back prior to the stabbing and Burke objected to the question, noting the video speaks for itself.
When questioned by Judge Kevin Griffin if she had any more evidence to present, Gozzi said, “as Ms. Burke stated a few moments ago, the video speaks for itself.”
She said while it appeared the victim threw the first punch in this incident, Jestice already had pulled out his knife and concealed it from the victim behind his back. The prosecutor said Jestice then repeatedly stabbed the victim.
She said if Jestice were to claim self-defense in this case, stabbing someone with a knife multiple times is not the same as repelling a punch or leaving. Gozzi said the judge can infer Jestice’s intent in this case.
“It wasn’t one stab and then leave. It was multiple stabs,” she said.
Griffin said while the video does depict that, he can only use what’s presented to him when making a ruling to hold someone without bail.
“So I’m not gonna have a sworn statement, for whatever the reasons, from the complainant,” the judge said. “I have no sworn statements from hospital or medical personnel as to the nature of the injuries, the extent of the injuries. Whether they were life-threatening or not or anything else. The inference is that they were, but I’m not being given any of that, correct?”
Gozzi said that was correct, and what she presented is what she had available.
Burke said the state has failed to show the evidence against her client is great even in a light most favorable to the state. She said the state cannot meet the elements of a second-degree attempted murder charge.
“There is no evidence that my client attempted to kill and intended to kill the person. In fact, this appears to be an escalated situation where someone else was the aggressor to my client. My client’s verbal statements were corroborated by the officer who took the statements,” Burke said.
She said Jestice reported he did not intend to kill the victim. She said he reported he pulled the knife to get the aggressor to stop.
Burke asked that her client be released on conditions.
Gozzi said while Jestice may have said he pulled the knife to stop the assault, he didn’t address his intent when Jestice started stabbing the victim. She said intent can change.
“It’s clear on the video, he concealed the knife. And then, at some point, he started stabbing and continued to stab and continued to stab,” she said.
The judge noted intent isn’t necessary to convict someone of attempted second-degree murder. A conviction can be reached on that charge if the state can prove the accused acted with wanton disregard of the likelihood that their actions could kill or cause serious bodily harm to another.
Griffin said he would take the matter under advisement and issue a decision as soon as possible.
This was the second hearing held in this case since Jestice’s arraignment on Feb. 21. Last week, a hearing was held to determine whether Jestice would continue to be held in an adult prison as a juvenile. Under the state’s so-called “Raise the Age” law, 18-year-olds are considered juveniles in the court system.
A significant portion of last week’s hearing was confidential because it discussed Jestice’s prior involvement in family court matters.
One of the considerations in the hearing was if Jestice would be allowed sight and sound of adult inmates while incarcerated. Burke said her client did want sight and sound contact. Those at the Department of Corrections reported if Jestice did not want sight and sound contact with adult inmates, the only alternative available would be to place him in isolation, which would not be healthy for him.
With the state lacking a secured facility for juveniles accused of serious crimes, Judge Griffin ruled Jestice would continue to be held at an adult prison. The matter will be taken up again in 45 days and will continue to be taken up every 45 days after that while the case is pending to see if another appropriate option is available for housing him at that time.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
