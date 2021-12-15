BARRE — What to do with a sizable surplus, whether to propose a new tax, and how to handle a one-time infusion of federal funding are all questions the City Council will answer in coming weeks.
All were discussed — one of them briefly — during a Tuesday night meeting that saw councilors, who have frequently split on a broad range of issues, agree they weren’t ready to make any decisions.
Councilors welcomed a “clean audit” that confirmed what they already knew — the city carried a $568,000 fund balance into the fiscal year that started July 1.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie has offered options for using that money councilors were told by accountant Fred Duplessis is roughly enough to finance operation of the city for 13 days.
Mackenzie’s recommendation involves placing a significant chunk of the money — at least $200,000 — in reserve, possibly using as much as $100,000 as a source of revenue in a yet-to-be-adopted budget and spending the rest on “unplanned current expenses.”
Duplessis said all would be reasonable uses of the money and recommended creating a reserve fund that could be tapped while the city awaits tax revenue and could provide the council with some “wiggle room” when it comes to managing the tax rate.
What to do with the surplus is part of a broader budget discussion that is set to resume on Saturday.
So is expanding Barre’s menu of local option taxes — adding 1% sales tax, similar to those the city already levies on rooms, meals and alcohol.
According to rough estimates, the local sales tax could generate about $750,000 a year in revenue — money that could be earmarked for improving streets and sidewalks.
Occasionally mentioned in passing as a potential source for new revenue, Mayor Lucas Herring said the local sales tax could be “a hard sell” given a projected tax rate increase that is sitting at 3.4% heading into Saturday’s special session.
One possibility, Herring suggested, would be to use some of the $2.5 million in funding the city received under the American Rescue Plan Act to blunt the increase, which is largely driven by preliminary plans to add four new positions.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak said he supports asking voters to authorize a 1% sales tax in March, but doesn’t believe ARPA money should be used to help cover the cost of new full-time positions.
Those positions include a deputy director of public works, a junior planner, an information technology specialist and a maintenance position.
All survived the first cut and councilors, including Waszazak, have stressed the importance of strategically investing in personnel.
While the council will resume budget deliberations on Saturday, members agreed to defer a substantive discussion of how to handle ARPA funds until after agreeing to shared priorities during a meeting they tentatively set for Jan. 11.
Some common themes — most notably infrastructure and housing — emerged during Tuesday night’s brief discussion and Councilor Jake Hemmerick said he would add “staff capacity” to that list.
Hemmerick said he was skeptical the city could make meaningful headway in key areas without bringing people on board to advance potential projects.
Waszazak said at least half, possibly more, of the ARPA funds should be earmarked for what he viewed as a too-long list of infrastructure projects with the balance being made available to help fund external requests that have already started to trickle in.
“The long-term capital needs of the city are our biggest financial liability and one of our biggest budgetary issues,” he said, suggesting Mackenzie pull together a comprehensive list of ARPA eligible projects for the council to review before the Jan. 11 meeting.
That price tag for those projects will far exceed the $2.5 million available, but Waszazak and others said some money should be awarded to projects as part of a competitive process outlined in broad strokes by Mackenzie.
City Clerk Carol Dawes agreed that was important.
Councilors — from Michael Boutin to Emel Cambel — said it would be premature and possibly precedent-setting to consider the request before discussing their priorities.
Councilor Samn Stockwell said she believed that discussion was a critical first step before earmarking any money or inviting any external proposals.
“What do we want to see happen?” she asked, suggesting settling on that shared vision was crucial.
Mackenzie agreed.
“Collect your thoughts first,” he said.
The ARPA money doesn’t have to be “obligated” until Dec. 31, 2024, and it doesn’t need to be spent until Dec. 31, 2026.
