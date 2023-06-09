The Vermont Supreme Court has upheld a state law making it easier for victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue their abusers.
The decision, handed down Friday, finds that defendants’ rights are not violated by retroactively eliminating the statute of limitations on such cases.
The parties in the Caledonia County case are only identified by their initials due to a state statute sealing such complaints until after any motion to dismiss is resolved. The decision says the case stemmed from a 1983 incident when the plaintiff, who was 15 at the time, claims he was sexually assaulted by an employee of an organization operating a retreat the youth was attending. The lawsuit seeks damages from both the organization and alleged abuser.
The decision goes into a brief history of the time limitations on bringing lawsuits over childhood sexual abuse, saying that the first such provision, passed in 1990, established the same three-year limit that applied to personal injuries. The decision also noted that the 1990 statute included a clause applying it retroactively. The statute of limitations was eliminated in 2019 in a bill that also included a retroactivity clause.
The defense in the Caledonia County case argued that the retroactive statute of limitations violated the due process clause in Article 4 of the Vermont Constitution. The trial court rejected this based on U.S. Supreme Court findings that “there is no liberty or property interest in an expired limitations period.”
“The trial court concluded that the analysis was similar under the Vermont Constitution, and that the limitations statute was not a vested right but a legislated bar to a remedy,” the Vermont Supreme Court decision read.
On appeal, the Vermont Supreme Court also took note of the federal caselaw and said that while those precedents were not binding, there was a body of state-level caselaw that followed the same reasoning.
“The Legislature created the time limit on the remedy in the first place and can remove that limit without violating Article 4,” the decision read.
The court rejected arguments related to a Utah Supreme Court Decision, saying that the two states’ due process clauses were worded differently and written in different contexts, Vermont’s predating Utah’s by a century. The decision went on to note that several other states had changed their laws the same way Vermont had and those changes had been upheld by their Supreme Courts.
“Defendants claimed that they had a vested right in the expired limitations period,” the decision read. “We have rejected that premise and hold that defendants have no vested property interest in the expired limitations period.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com