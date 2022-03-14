BARRE — The Vermont Supreme Court has ended Brian Judd’s improbable bid to recount the ballots cast in the Ward 2 race he lost to Teddy Waszazak last March.
More than a year into what might have been Judd’s first two-year term on the City Council, he failed to persuade the state’s highest court that a superior court judge erred by denying his election-related appeal following a hearing last summer.
Dissatisfied with Judge Robert Bent’s ruling, Judd took his man against machines appeal in an election that was close to the next level — representing himself in a Supreme Court appeal that produced a familiar result.
In an unambiguous opinion that barely needed a fourth page, justices affirmed Bent’s months-old decision and ended Judd’s year-long quest to have the ballots cast in the Ward 2 race Waszazak won, 247-209, to secure his second two-year term on the council.
The 38-vote margin was close, but well outside the 5% range that would have entitled Judd to the recount he requested, was denied, offered to pay for, and was denied again before filing the first of his legal appeals.
Most of the facts — and there weren’t many of them — were never really in dispute.
Judd maintained both voting machines used to tabulate the results of last year’s Town Meeting Day elections initially rejected multiple ballots — his included — during daylong voting at the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
By all accounts that happened, though it is a fairly routine occurrence typically resolved by flipping the ballot over and trying a second time. That’s the state’s advice to local election officials, who share it with voters when their ballots are initially rejected. It’s advice that worked for Judd who indicated his ballot was accepted on the second try last year, but believed the glitch warranted a recount.
That’s where Judd’s lawsuit ran into the law because Bent ruled Judd did not qualify for the recount he requested, but was denied and didn’t satisfy the high bar for contesting the results of an election.
Essentially, Judd needed to show by a “preponderance of evidence” that there were errors in the conduct of the election, or fraud, that was sufficient to change the result, or the election should be invalidated for some other reason.
Bent concluded he failed to make that case following a hearing during which Director of Elections William Senning testified the circumstance described by Judd was not unusual, often simple to resolve and addressed in the manual for the machines. It’s why, Senning testified last summer, “ballot not read, please re-insert” is among the pre-programmed responses on the tabulators. Though Judd argued some or all of the rejected ballots could have reflected “over votes” — in his race votes for both he and Waszazak — that were later miscounted by the machine, Senning testified over-voted ballots would not be accepted by the tabulators, which are programmed to reject them.
In his appeal to the Supreme Court, Judd argued Bent erred by finding it was normal for the AccuVote machines used by the city to reject ballots and concluding overvotes would not be accepted. Justices said Judd’s hunch wasn’t nearly enough to overturn the lower court ruling.
“Plaintiff (Judd) fails to show that the court’s findings are clearly erroneous,” the opinion states, adding: “Mr. Senning testified that it was not at all unusual for ballots to be ‘tossed back’ on ‘the first try’ and that, when a scanning issue occurred, the manual instructed election officials to tell voters ‘to try it again in a different orientation and see if it’s accepted.’ He (Senning) stated that the machine would not accept an overvote, referencing a statute requiring that tabulators be set to reject overvotes and explaining that this was ‘a basic functionality of those machines.’”
Justices similarly rejected claims Bent erred by excluding some exhibits Judd sought to introduce, refusing to broker a settlement that would have enabled Judd to pay for a hand recount, and refusing to compel the city to provide evidence the ballots from the contested election had been preserved.
Bent ordered the ballots preserved pending the resolution of the case and the city agreed in writing to preserve them. The judge denied Judd’s subsequent motion the city be forced to provide physical evidence it had complied with the order.
Justices indicated characterizing that as a mistake was a reach.
“The court provided reasonable grounds for its decision and we discern no error,” the opinion states.
The issue with ballots initially being rejected was more pronounced a year ago due to an avalanche of pandemic-related absentee ballots. Those machine-folded ballots, are mailed, voted, refolded and mailed again before being fed into the machines. The creases can make that a difficult exercise and that was the case again earlier this month, when some of the absentee ballots in Ward 2 had to be transcribed on to fresh ballots by poll workers and then fed into the machine and counted.
City Clerk Carol Dawes supervised that process, which is allowed by statute, and has expressed confidence in the result. That extra step wasn’t required in Judd’s race a year ago. The only substantive factual dispute in Judd’s lawsuit involved his claim the city didn’t properly maintain its voting machine — an assertion for which he offered no evidence.
Dawes has assured the city’s vote tabulators are routinely maintained.
