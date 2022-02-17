MONTPELIER — Some residents have pushed back on what they interpreted as an “if you don’t mask you don’t care” message Superintendent Libby Bonesteel sent to the school community following this week’s announcement the state will soon drop its blanket recommendation face coverings be worn in Vermont’s public schools.
The repeated critique kicked off Wednesday night’s School Board meeting as residents — most of whom favor the looming shift to masks being optional at three of the district’s four schools — were troubled by how Bonesteel conveyed that information.
The section of Bonesteel’s letter that seem to have struck a chord was the part that began with the superintendent acknowledging the change that will occur after the Town Meeting Day break “… could potentially be a charged issue” and ended with her noting that while masks will soon be a “personal choice” at Union Elementary School, Main Street Middle School and Montpelier High School, the district “… highly recommends that all students and staff wear masks while inside our school buildings for the foreseeable future.”
It was the set up for that recommendation that some found troubling.
“… Right now, with positive case counts still occurring in our community, an action that shows we care may be to continue to wear a mask while in the school buildings,” Bonesteel wrote, adding: “I will continue to wear a mask — not only because I live with my elderly, immunocompromised mother, but also because I care deeply for my colleagues and the students we serve.”
Some suggested Bonesteel’s not-so-subtle message was that those who heed the state’s advice and ignore the district’s recommendation don’t care.
Though parent Jolinda Burton wasn’t able to attend Wednesday night’s meeting parent she registered her objection in a letter that was read aloud by School Director Jill Remmick.
Despite state experts’ determination that the cost of wearing masks all day in schools with vaccinations rates above 80% is “… no longer justified by the benefit from a medical and epidemiological perspective,” Burton suggested Bonesteel appeared to have abandoned “data-based reasoning” that earned her high marks for navigating the pandemic.
Instead, Burton indicated Bonesteel provided her “… opinion that that while it will now be a personal decision, wearing masks in school is still the right thing to do” absent any supporting data or context.
“… Libby (Bonesteel) equated students continuing to wear a mask with ‘caring for each other’ after the Vermont Health Department sanctioned removing masks in school,” Burton wrote, adding: “I found that at minimum confusing and at most potentially divisive among students and staff.”
Though Burton indicated she favored a phased transition that could start with students being allowed to take masks off outside and return to eating in the cafeteria she welcomed a state recommendation that balanced their medical and mental health.
“… It’s time to drop masks in school,” she wrote. “Time to see and hear each other again.”
That was the shared view of most of those who spoke.
With one exception — a student at Montpelier High School — they welcomed news the mask mandate was being abandoned and, varying degrees, expressed concern about how Bonesteel “framed” the looming transition.
Joel Dennison was one of them.
A parent of three — two with special needs — Dennison suggested his children deserved to “smile and be seen” without being made to feel guilty about that.
“We deserve district leadership that doesn’t frame us as uncaring adults,” he said.
Liza Earle-Centers, a parent who has been teaching for 20 years, worried Bonesteel’s choice of words would have a chilling affect on the district’s faculty and staff.
“From that letter, if I were a teacher in our school I would not feel comfortable unmasking in front of my class,” she said, suggesting the shortage of smiles has taken a toll on the mental health of some students.
“I really hope the leadership of our school district can re-frame what it means to care in many diverse ways,” Earle-Centers added.
Ethan Parke acknowledged the “friction around the framing,” but applauded Bonesteel for taking a “courageous position” that will make masks optional in the three district schools that have hit the 80% vaccination rate.
“I’m all in favor of lifting this mandate,” he said.
Alex Brush isn’t — blaming the state — not Bonesteel – for the looming change.
Brush lives with grandparents who are immunocompromised, though the local sophomore was just as concerned for fellow students.
“This is going to directly harm the student body,” Brush said.
Until further notice the mask mandate will remain in place at Roxbury Village School, which hasn’t yet hit the 80% vaccination threshold cited in the state’s latest recommendation. That said, masks will be optional when Roxbury students are playing outdoors, in keeping with the new guidance.
All three Montpelier schools have have hit that threshold, though preschoolers at Union Elementary School will be required to continue to wear masks after they become optional for others.
Even as some publicly complained about how Bonesteel framed the change, others have questioned her interpretation the district is powerless to enforce the mask mandate at qualifying schools beyond Feb. 28.
No one — including the School Board — challenged that interpretation Wednesday night and the changes are scheduled to go into effect when students return from the Town Meeting Day break on March 2.
I appreciate this accurate capture. of the public input portion of the meeting. I will only add that it is not new guidance from the state about kids unmasking outdoors. It is a new policy for MRPS schools to allow them to unmask, but the Vermont Agency of Education guidance since the fall has specifically stated to NOT require children to mask outdoors. In Montpelier we like to go above and beyond, for better or worse. It seems like new guidance because Sec. French just announced in this week's press conference that any schools who are still masking kids outside or not letting kids freely talk at lunch (Union Elementary School) need to stop these local mitigations and let kids be unmasked outside, and to talk at lunch. I know these measures come from a place of deep care and concern, but the leadership is now being overly cautious to the point of undervaluing the social and emotional learning of students, along with mental health and differentiation around anxiety (for some students masks ease anxiety, and for others the masks cause anxiety).
