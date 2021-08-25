EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board is parting ways with embattled Superintendent Bryan Olkowski.
During a Wednesday afternoon meeting that was warned barely 24-hours earlier, eight of the board’s 14 members unanimously voted to authorize Board Chair Flor Diaz-Smith to “enter into an agreement” accepting Olkowski’s resignation “effective Sept. 1.”
The vote came hours after Olkowski tendered his resignation and capped a 30-minute virtual meeting that began and ended in open session, but was conducted largely behind closed doors.
Board members in attendance met privately with attorney Scott Cameron for the purpose of “… reviewing the employment status of an employee, obtaining the advice of legal counsel and considering appropriate options.”
Despite the motion’s cryptic wording the fact the board was meeting privately to discuss Olkowski wasn’t a surprise 29 days after they placed him on a 30-day paid administrative leave without explanation.
Under different circumstances Olkowski would have returned to work today even as students in the five-town, six-school district anchored by U-32 Middle and High School returned to their classrooms.
That won’t happen because when the board emerged from the executive session, School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet was armed with a carefully crafted motion.
“I move to authorize the board chair to execute an agreement with Bryan Olkowski as reviewed in executive session, which resolves all issues pertaining to his employment with the Washington Central Unified Union School District,” Eno-Van Fleet said.
The motion was seconded and while the outcome was a formality Cameron had to stop Diaz-Smith from reading a prepared statement on the board’s behalf until after it was approved.
It quickly was, which Diaz-Smith noted at the front end of a brief statement that included a no hard feelings nod to the district’s soon-to-be-former superintendent.
“We appreciate Bryan’s service over the past year and wish him well,” she said of Olkowski, whose tenure began and will soon end in the middle of a pandemic.
“The board through its chair will execute the agreement with Bryan (Olkowski) in the next day or two,” Diaz-Smith said. “The agreement, once executed, will be a public document and will be made available to the press and members of the public as soon as it is finalized.”
Diaz-Smith went on to say that veteran Curriculum Director Jen Miller-Arsenault, who was promoted to acting superintendent when Olkowski was placed on administrative leave will continue to serve in that capacity.
“Thank you to Jen (Miller-Arsenault) and the entire WCUUSD staff as we prepare for a safe and successful school year,” she said. “The board will have no further comment at this time.”
Attempts to reach Olkowski for comment were unsuccessful following Wednesday’s board meeting.
Olkowski was the last man standing in a consultant-led search that ended in his being offered and accepting the job five months before his July 1, 2020, start date.
When Olkowski was hired, COVID-19 wasn’t yet a thing in Vermont, but when he took over the helm of the district that serves Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, it very much was.
It was a rough year that began with Olkowski making some unpopular decisions and ended with an overwhelming “no confidence” vote by the district’s unionized educators.
The “no confidence” vote kicked off what turned into an unrelenting public assault on Olkowski that, warranted or not, likely made his continued service as the district’s educational leader untenable.
The target of blistering critiques involving his leadership style and decision-making, Olkowski came under fire for staffing decisions that were approved by the board and launching a curriculum management review that was commissioned and completed with its blessing.
The board initially defended Olkowski, and it isn’t clear what prompted members to vote to place him on paid administrative leave for up to 30 days at a hastily arranged special meeting on July 26.
Since that time Miller-Arsenault has served as acting superintendent, preparing for the just-started school year.
Miller-Arsenault has served as the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment since July 2012 and was previously employed as its early education coordinator.
The decision to place Olkowski on paid administrative came less than a month into the second year of his 2-year contract.
