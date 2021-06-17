MONTPELIER — The Montpelier Roxbury Public School Board will spend part of its summer trust-building, but that’s not the only training members have in mind.
If there was a summer school for school boards the one responsible for running the two-town, four-school district just enrolled and it sounds like members are planning to carry a full course load.
The board wants training in restorative justice, and a refresher course from a legal expert on its roles and responsibilities. It’s also planning a crash course on budget and finance, wants to learn more about communication and community engagement, and wants to take a deep dive into how its various committees function.
That doesn’t include separate facilitated discussion on priorities and goal-setting.
They haven’t settled on a schedule, but they have flagged folks they think can assist them with what will be a learning experience for a nine-member board that is emerging from the pandemic with four new members.
Though three of those members — Emma Bay-Hansen, Mia Moore and Amanda Garces — were appointed to fill vacancies late last year, all were elected for the first time in March and one — Kristen Getler — wasn’t even on the ballot.
The turnover has triggered growing pains for the board that have become more evident in recent weeks. Earlier this month one board member — Garces — said she felt “unwelcome” and occasionally “attacked” as she wrestled with her role and seemed to blame Superintendent Libby Bonesteel for what she repeatedly characterized as a “communications issue.”
Board Chair Jim Murphy didn’t blame anyone. Not two weeks ago and not during the board’s virtual meeting Wednesday night, though he did say training provided by the Vermont School Board’s Association earlier this year did not appear to be adequate.
“We need something different, particularly around communication and trust issues,” he said.
Murphy also suggested a second training — one with the board’s lawyer, Pietro Lynn — clarifying its roles and responsibilities.
Confusion on that front has led to frustration for Garces and, to a lesser extent, Bay-Hansen and Moore.
The latter two proposed the board consider a training in restorative justice to help build what Moore described as a “foundation of strong communication and trust.”
Murphy agreed that would be a good first step.
“This is not a one-and-done thing,” he said. “This is something I think that requires constant work and … constant look-backs.”
According to Murphy, squeezing in both proposed trainings — one with Lynn and the other possibly through the Montpelier Community Justice Center — before budget season starts in the fall would be “a summer well-spent.
That was before Garces said she’d like to know more about the budget so she could be a meaningful participant in those deliberations.
“That would be really helpful and I would say a priority just to get everybody on the same (page),” she said.
It wasn’t just new members who said a budget refresher wouldn’t be a bad idea.
School Director Jill Remick said as the board receives requests, like one to upgrade the track at Montpelier High School that surfaced earlier this month, it would be useful to have a firm grasp on what is possible based on budget constraints.
“We need a fundamental conversation about how the budget works and where we have flexibility versus what are fixed costs,” she said.
School Director Andrew Stein, who serves as chair of the board’s finance committee, said that could happen a number of ways. One of them, he said, was for board members to attend a finance committee where financial statements are broken down line by line and there is a more robust discussion of the district’s finances.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.