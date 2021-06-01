MIDDLESEX — The holiday weekend was underwhelming weather-wise, but summer is a long game and Wrightsville Beach is a reliable player.
So says Collin O’Neil, who managed the tiny beach to a small profit — enough to buy a new lawn tractor — during last year’s pandemic-shortened summer.
Things aren’t quite back to normal, but O’Neil said Tuesday they are most of the way there — right down to the Memorial Day weekend opening of a season that predictably runs through Labor Day and, when the weather cooperates, has been known to stretch into mid-October.
Cooperating wasn’t on Mother Nature’s mind over the holiday weekend, when a mix of clouds, cool temperatures and rain didn’t have folks flocking to the beach.
“For a beach, if it’s not 85 (degrees) and sunny, it’s going to be slow,” said O’Neil, who held a soft opening to acclimate his staff two weekends ago and pivoted to what will be a 7-day-a-week schedule last Friday.
The good news?
Beach weather is on the way and while this week could be hit or miss, O’Neil said fair weather weekdays don’t move the needle nearly as much steaming hot weekends like the one the extended forecast suggests is on the way.
“It should be a great weekend,” he said, of a forecast calling for temperatures to climb through the 80s and into the 90s. “It’s all about the weather.”
For the moment Wrightsville — a recreation area that includes the beach, an 18-hole disc golf course, 5 miles of multi-use trails, a couple of picnic shelters and 10 picnic sites with grills, doesn’t have much competition.
Though several municipal swimming pools in central Vermont are gearing up to open after taking last summer off, that won’t happen until later this month or, in Montpelier’s case, early next month.
Meanwhile, the Shady Rill Recreation Area on nearby Martin’s Brook, which O’Neil also manages, closed this week through late July to accommodate a grant-funded water-quality project that will involve moving the entrance road farther from the stream and moving the picnic shelter.
That isn’t the case at Wrightsville, which, for the most part, managed to open a couple weeks late last year. Though the picnic shelters were off limits and boat rentals were restored later in the season, the beach, the disc golf course and the trails were all up and running by mid-June.
It was a summer when socially distanced circles were painted on the sand and lawn and beach-goers were eventually required to wear masks as O’Neil sought to maintain a safe outdoor recreation space.
Some of the socially distanced circles — about half of the beach — remain, masks are now optional except for staff who will wear them when interacting with patrons until further notice and a cleaning regimen has been relaxed but not abandoned. Last summer, boats, kayaks, paddles and personal flotation devices were sanitized between uses. This year, the paddles and flotation devices will still get that treatment and the picnic shelters have reopened.
“It’s pretty much business as usual except for all the cleaning we do,” O’Neil said, noting that goes for a “no dogs allowed” rule that runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
O’Neil’s masked staff and some of the painted circles aren’t the only visible reminders of adjustments made in response to the pandemic. He said the beach will still stock hand sanitizer and there was no reason to remove the foot-operated sink that was installed last year as a precaution.
The price for season passes and boat and shelter rentals haven’t changed and discounts — including those for residents of Montpelier, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester — remain in place. Rate schedules and rental option can be found at www.wrightsvillebeachvt.com and season passes can be purchased online.
Given a surge in the use of the reservoir’s nearby boat launch, O’Neil is encouraging swimmers to come to the beach instead of parking in that area. That, he said, will make it easier for residents to use the designated boat launch just down Route 12 from the entrance to the recreation area to launch canoes, kayaks and motor boats.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
