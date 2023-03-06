BARRE — Flirting with selling an historic railroad depot it may no longer make sense to own, the Vermont Granite Museum is clearing the tracks for an eventual transaction.

It just received an assist from the development review board, which denied separate applications for a too-tall flagpole and an ill-defined patio, but preliminarily approved the museum’s plans to subdivide the Depot Square property it acquired more than two decades ago.

