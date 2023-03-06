BARRE — Flirting with selling an historic railroad depot it may no longer make sense to own, the Vermont Granite Museum is clearing the tracks for an eventual transaction.
It just received an assist from the development review board, which denied separate applications for a too-tall flagpole and an ill-defined patio, but preliminarily approved the museum’s plans to subdivide the Depot Square property it acquired more than two decades ago.
Though no sale is imminent, and no formal offer has been made, members of the review board were told there has been some interest in the one-story brick building, which got its start as a passenger depot for the Central Vermont Railroad in 1908.
Recently home to Granite City Group Fitness, a sliver of the building, which had housed a drive-through branch of TD Bank for many years is vacant, that stream of rental revenue has dried up, and the museum is mulling its options.
Bob Pope, who pitched the subdivision to the board at its monthly meeting, said selling the portion of the property on which the old railroad depot was built is an option, and while the property hasn’t been listed, there have been some preliminary conversations with prospective buyers.
“We have interest, (but) we don’t have any signed documents,” said Pope, who described the inquiries as informal.
One potential sticking point involves a parking lot just south of the structure that is leased by the city and used as municipal parking.
The city negotiated a right of first refusal on that lot when it acquired a separate museum-owned parking area on the north side of the building to facilitate the redevelopment of Enterprise Alley nearly a decade ago.
Pope said separating the lot the city leases from the building will eliminate an obstacle to selling the building, along with its designated parking spaces.
The city isn’t interested in the building, and while it has no immediate plans beyond parking for the lot that it leases, if it ever were to redevelop Merchants Row, acquiring the lot would likely be necessary.
Approving the proposed subdivision is a two-step process and the review board comfortably approved the straightforward sketch plan presented by Pope — a signal final approval may be a formality.
That’s good news for a museum, which is weighing its options with respect to a building it acquired in 2001, and later renovated and rented. The museum inherited the bank as a tenant but leased the main space to Ellie and Shirl’s Simply Delicious and, more recently, to Granite City Group Fitness, which relocated to Summer Street.
Ill-suited to be a landlord, the nonprofit museum is evolving in the former granite plant it acquired on Jones Brothers Way.
The museum, which briefly operated a visitors center in the former depot has long-since abandoned plans to create a railroad-related exhibit at that location. Instead, it has relied on rental revenue from that property — the building and the parking lots — to help cover the costs of its operations.
If the property is subdivided, and the building is eventually sold, the museum would retain income generated from the parking lot lease, while parting with the building and a portion of the property that includes a cobblestone plaza and a city-owned monument celebrating Barre’s claim to be home of the nation’s first Boy Scout troop.
Pope said the monument and access to the parking lot would be dealt with through deed restrictions if the museum opts to sell the building.
The review board’s preliminary approval of the proposed subdivision came on a night when it said denied a variance requested for a 60-foot flagpole and turned down an application for a 12-foot by 36-foot patio along the Elm Street side of the local Elks Lodge.
The Elks Lodge request likely will be back — for a third time — when questions, including what material will be used to create the patio that would be located just outside the entrance to the members lounge.
The board tabled the request last month due to lingering questions, and when they weren’t answered at the second hearing, they denied it.
That means the lodge will have to submit a new application — and pay a new fee — for a patio about which little information beyond the size and location was provided.
Board members were told that was partly due to the experimental nature of the patio and partly due to uncertainty about potential member donations that might dictate what materials are used.
Given the lodge’s prominent location and the fact the proposed patio would be visible from North Main Street, board members were unwilling to sign off on a project without the detail some requested.
The board also found a proposal to install a 60-foot flagpole at DMS Machining & Fabrication on Transport Drive failed to satisfy all of the requirements for a variance.
The company has a 25-foot-tall flagpole and plans to install a 60-foot version far exceeded the 36-foot limit included in the city’s zoning regulations.
Despite the applicant’s stated preference, the board agreed it could not make the findings necessary to grant the requested variance.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
