PEACHAM — Pizza and peace were on the menu during a recent fundraiser at Peacham Elementary School.
Students in the pre-K-6 school located in Caledonia County made and sold pizzas to benefit families affected by the war in Ukraine.
The event, held on March 23 and 24, raised more than $1,700 in two days, according to Principal Sam McLeod. Proceeds will be donated to the charities Americares and World Central Kitchen: Chefs for Ukraine to provide medical supplies, food and humanitarian aid.
“We wanted to focus on humanitarian aid, and also wanted to tie in the aspect of food, as well — everyone needs to eat,” he said.
The fundraiser also was an opportunity to model good citizenship for students, said McLeod.
“We definitely try to put an emphasis on citizenship and community responsibility, and also global responsibility, to our kids so it's kind of an extension of that,” he said.
For $20, people were able to purchase a large pizza, a family-style salad and lemonade — all prepared by a team of adult and student volunteers.
Around 80 pizzas were sold over the two evenings, said McLeod, who noted the event benefited from coinciding with parent-teacher conferences.
“We had kind of a built-in consumer base,” he said.
Peacham students were involved on multiple levels, he said. Second and third graders made posters advertising the fundraiser while fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders helped set up and staff the event, as well as prepare the food.
The pizzas were baked in the school’s outdoor wood-fired oven, which was installed last year.
McLeod said the oven was built for just such a purpose.
“When there is someone that's in need of help, we use that as a vehicle to do it and connect our school to our community and serve others,” he said.
McLeod credited Tanika Stewart, food service director for Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, with helping make the fundraiser a success.
Stewart, who also serves as head cook in Peacham’s cafeteria kitchen, prepared the dough and worked with the volunteers and students who came out.
Stewart got a special assist from Lauren and Mike Heath, former owners of Kingdom Crust in St. Johnsbury. She said the couple, along with community volunteer Jeff Lane, helped organize the event and were on hand to sling pies both nights.
“Peacham is an amazing community, and we have great support to be able to do these things,” she said.
Pizza options for the fundraiser included cheese, pepperoni, veggie pesto, chicken pesto and barbecued pulled pork with pickled onions and jalapeño peppers.
Fifth-grader Avery Somers collected money during the event and helped make the lemonade.
“I thought that it was very helpful and kind of everyone to be helping out with Ukraine,” she said. “I thought it was just really generous.”
Somers said she was a fan of the chicken pesto pizza but pepperoni is her topping of choice.
Fourth-grader Lucy Nolker-Zehner, who helped make the salad and pizzas, said she was eager to help out.
“I always just want to try my best to help out as much as I can,” she said.
Like Somers, Nolker-Zehner is a pepperoni fan.
“Their pepperoni is probably the most delicious pepperoni pizza I've ever had,” she said.
Stewart said the fundraiser was an opportunity for students to feel like they were a part of something meaningful that connected them to the global community beyond their local school.
“I think that this was a great way to … really make them feel like they have a voice and they have a way to make positive change — even if it's just in making a pizza,” she said.
