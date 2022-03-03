Vermont high school students debated the merits of Black History Month in a virtual forum Monday night.
The Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network, a student-led group that advocates for racial equity and justice in Vermont schools, hosted the forum, which was attended by about two dozen people.
The debate centered around the question: Does Black History Month effectively celebrate the triumphs of Black history, or does it merely tokenize them?
Addie Lentzner, a VSARN member and senior at Arlington Memorial High School, moderated the event.
Lentzner kicked off discussion by playing part of a speech Rep. Hal Colston, D-Winooski, delivered to the House of Representatives in February of last year, in which he argued there shouldn’t be a Black History Month.
“I don’t think it’s possible to bring attention, in one month, to the myriad of contributions conceived, created and consummated by Americans who descended from African slaves,” Colston said in the video.
Colston also participated in Monday’s debate.
Black History Month was first conceived by Carter G. Woodson in 1926. Initially, only a week long, it was designated as a time to promote and educate people about Black history and culture.
Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland chapter of the NAACP, argued Woodson’s intention wasn’t to constrain the idea of studying Black history but to focus on and deepen recognition of it.
Schultz said Black people have been “a silent, unrecognized anchor and support to every aspect to the prosperity and growth of this nation.”
She argued celebrating Black History Month is even more important than ever, noting organized efforts, both locally and nationally, “to prohibit the advancement of telling these true histories, including Black history.”
“We must use this time of year as a time to reflect and a time to apply our stories and ignite conversations through this month and throughout the year,” she said.
Colston then paraphrased author James Baldwin, stating, “White people are stuck in a history that they don’t even know.”
“So, it’s not just about Black history, it’s about the real history of this country,” he said. “Because if we don’t understand how we got here and where we’re headed — it just cannot be done without understanding our history — because inevitably, we’ll make mistakes as we did before.”
He argued that efforts to celebrate Black History Month tend to present a sanitized version of history that avoids the deeper conversations about American history that, he argued, strengthen relationships between white and BIPOC communities.
“At the end of the day, if we’re going to really connect as different peoples, we have got to understand how we’re all harmed and, sometimes, in bondage from systemic and structural racism,” he said.
Astrid Young, a junior at Stowe High School, said the biggest outcome she observed during her school’s celebration of Black History Month was starting a conversation about how to better implement Black history into classrooms year round.
Mei Elander, a senior at Enosburg Falls High School, said her school — which has been at the center of several high-profile racist incidents this school year — hasn’t done much to recognize Black History Month aside from some social media posts, which she called “performative activism.”
“What I’ve been taught in schools doesn’t cover anything about Black history at all, even during Black History Month,” she said. “The only thing that it talks about is slavery, and then it kind of ends there.”
Saudia LaMont, a racial equity advocate from Lamoille County, said that while tokenism does occur, she cautioned against not having a Black History Month at all.
“I fear that if we were to not have it, all of the contributions of Black and brown Americans that have come thus far will ultimately be erased,” she said.
Ideally, she said, this history would be incorporated into curricula all school year, but until it is, Black History Month was necessary.
Most students who spoke echoed LaMont’s view, but said they didn’t believe their schools were doing enough to celebrate the month.
As the discussion progressed, it extended beyond Black History Month to address the difficulties talking about race in general in schools.
Emily Maikoo, a high school freshman who identified herself as a person of color, noted that schools are not always safe spaces to have those conversations.
She said that while she welcomes differing opinions, classmates often express their views in harmful ways.
“Their opinions, to be quite honest, aren’t respectful,” she said. “Half the time, they’re degrading and they can make me, personally, feel bad about myself and make me feel like I’m the center of attention in the classroom.”
Schultz acknowledged the importance of such conversations and classroom lessons but added that teachers and administrators need to be equipped to lead them without harming students of color.
Moreover, there was consensus among speakers that schools needed to better address racial incidents in schools by adopting consistent policies, as well as using them as teachable moments.
Lentzner suggested it would benefit teachers to have access to professional development opportunities, like anti-bias training.
She said a bill in the Legislature, H.584 — which proposes creating anti-racist education certification standards for schools — would create such opportunities.
“I think that a lot of teachers may have the right intentions but it doesn’t end up that way,” she said.
Sally Zuk, a senior at Colchester High School, argued white students need to be better allies and help create safe spaces in schools where these conversations can happen.
“This is something that I think is a large problem in America, as well as in the education system, as there is a large population of white people who, although they side with people who are being disproportionately affected, they don’t necessarily speak up,” she said.
Returning to the Black History Month theme, Colston noted the importance of white allegiance throughout Black history, noting the supporting roles white people played in key moments, like the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
“There were white people that put their lives on the line, but we just never hear those stories,” he said. “I think that is in and of itself an injustice because if I don’t see myself in the story, then how can I live out that story?”
Maroni Minter, campaign director at ACLU-Vermont, argued that Black History Month shouldn’t stand apart from the collective history of the United States.
“It’s about the lived and shared experiences of all African Americans, and how those experiences have shaped, challenged and eventually improved this nation,” he said. “Black History Month is about taking an honest look at the past so we can create a better future.”
Minter closed out the evening by commending the students for leading the discussion.
“At the end of the day, the young folks here are the ones who are going to drive this change, not necessarily our parents, who are still living in the past,” he said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.