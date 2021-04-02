BARRE — An old hashtag, a fresh postcard and an “it’s for kids” mantra will be key components of a multimedia effort to pass Barre’s failed school budget.
Barely a month after voters in Barre and Barre Town narrowly rejected a $50.5 million school spending proposal, members of the School Board’s communications committee were briefed on plans to spread information about the $50.4 million alternative that will be the subject of a May 11 revote.
That six-week window has already started to close, and by this time next week, the first votes could already be cast.
Thanks to concerns about COVID-19, an avalanche of absentee ballots — nearly 1,600 in Barre Town and more than 1,300 in Barre — should be in the mail by the end of the week.
City Clerk Carol Dawes and Town Clerk Donna Kelty confirmed Friday those ballots will automatically be sent to voters who requested absentee ballots in the run-up to Town Meeting Day elections. Both clerks will continue to accept requests from those who prefer to vote early right up until May 11, though the cut off for mailing out ballots will be May 7. Roughly 2,900 people have requested absentee ballots so far.
To put that number into perspective, a total of 3,052 voters collectively rejected the school budget, 1,581 to 1,471, on March 2.
The sheer volume of ballots that are days away from being mailed, if not filled out and returned, highlight the need to act swiftly from a messaging standpoint.
Communications Director Josh Allen told committee members that is his plan and an informational budget page posted on the district’s website will be “overhauled” next week.
Allen said the new page will include a fresh message from Superintendent David Wells clearly outlining $565,000 in budget adjustments reflected in the revised proposal. He said Wells will squarely address “how critical it is that we keep current programs and offerings for students as we enter the recovery phase of the pandemic.”
According to Allen, the page — which can be found at www.buusd.org/budget — will also include an explanation of the tax impacts associated with the budget he hopes will be “as transparent, real and simplistic as possible.”
Allen acknowledged that it is easier said than done, because Vermont’s education funding formula is complicated to start with, and a soon-to-be-completed reappraisal in Barre Town adds another wrinkle.
Attributable to the reappraisal — the town’s first in 15 years — the education tax rate is expected to plunge 27 cents. However, property values will climb and, depending on the level of increase — so could individual tax bills.
How much is anyone’s guess and Barre Town homeowners’ ability to make meaningful year-over-year comparisons will be missing a key variable until at least a couple weeks, and perhaps as much as a month, after the May 11 revote.
While ballots for the revote will be in the mail by the end of the week, Town Manager Carl Rogers said Friday change of appraisal notices will go out sometime between late-May and mid-June.
Allen told committee members he will do the best he can with the information he has.
“Next week you can expect a complete revamp of that (budget) page and we’ll be advertising that heavily — sending it to every parent, posting it on our social media pages, and Front Porch Forum to make sure people outside our school community know (how to find it),” he said.
Allen said a “simple postcard” will be mass mailed to residents in Barre and Barre Town reminding them of the May 11 budget revote and including a QR code that when scanned will direct people to the budget page on the district’s website.
The postcard will be the second the district has sent out, and Allen said it would be a “pretty affordable” form of outreach.
Also set to launch next week is a social media campaign that mirrors one created by parents a year ago to promote a school budget that included a fairly hefty increase. That budget passed and Allen said parents are poised to release a fresh round of #iambarre posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
“It’s basically just a social media campaign to have people remember (what schools do) and change the narrative towards the students,” he said of the posts, which featured photos of students and short snippets about them.
An example of one that was posted on Twitter more than a year ago says: “I’m a third-grader who loves to read and write. I love all things art. I am learning to play the recorder, I use a Chromebook almost everyday and I love my school. I am the future. #iambarre.”
Allen told committee members sharing student stories and focusing on student successes in a variety of ways should bolster the budget’s chances of passing when the ballots are counted May 11. It’s why, he said, he has asked school principals to start taking more short videos that can be shared with the community at a time when school buildings are off limits because of pandemic-related safeguards.
“I just want to show people that kids are still learning,” he said, suggesting video, like one he shot of a band performance at Spaulding High School earlier in the day, are a window into the three schools that are financed by the $50.4 million budget.
“It’s hard to really know what’s going on if you can’t see it for yourself,” he said.
Committee members endorsed Allen’s plan even as one bristled at a letter to the editor that accused the board of being deceptive, if not dishonest, in its portrayal of budget adjustments that include a mix of previously unbudgeted revenue, cost-shifting and cuts.
“I don’t like being called a liar,” School Director Guy Isabelle said. “I just don’t like it (and) I don’t think the School Board is trying to deceive anyone.”
While Isabelle said the district should respond to what he believed was an unwarranted critique, the board — and its budget — got an unsolicited vote of confidence from Cody Morrison, executive director of Barre Area Development Corp.
“Having a funded effective, efficient school district is going to help grow the economy, bring new people into town and ultimately keep your taxes lower,” Morrison said.
School Director Alice Farrell agreed.
“I think that’s what we’re all aiming for,” she said. “‘Good for the kids, good for the community and something that we can afford.’”
Though early voting is about to begin, polls will be open in both communities from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 11. Voters will be able to walk in and cast their ballots in the gymnasium at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School and the in Barre the BOR ice arena will be converted into a drive-through polling place as it was for the primary elections last August.
