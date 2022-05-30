NORTHFIELD — There was a strong turnout with about 80 people in attendance Monday as residents gathered to remember those who gave their lives in service to this country on Memorial Day.
American Legion Post 63 hosted its annual event on Depot Square to honor those killed while serving in the military. The names of residents who died in this country's wars was read aloud while the theme song from the movie “Platoon” played on a speaker.
A group also walked over to the Dog River to drop flowers into the water in remembrance of those lost in naval battles. A wreath was laid in front of the Civil War monument which sits on the common.
Col. Michael D. Krause, retired, Post 63's adjutant, said Monday's event had the best turnout he's seen in years.
Krause said the event was a solemn occasion to honor the fallen.
Rev. William Wick, the chaplain at Norwich University, led the group in a prayer thanking those who served the country.
“To think of those who did not come home. Those whose remains are still across this planet in theaters of wars where they went selflessly to restore or preserve or initiate freedom,” Wick said.
Col. Mark K. Ciero, a professor of aerospace at Norwich, was the guest speaker for the event. Ciero was driven around the common in an Army green Jeep flying the flags of the different branches of the military and the U.S. flag.
His speech was partly about ear wax and having the correct amount so that people can hear properly. He said too much ear wax and you can't hear, too little and you could open yourself up to the harms that the wax tries to protect you from as it acts as a natural barrier.
“See, Memorial Day is about collectively stopping and listening. Pausing. Standing side by side, shoulder to shoulder to respectfully listen. Listen to not hear the hustle and bustle around us. Listen to not hear more about our physical or societal or religious or any other differences that separate us. It's to listen to what keeps us together. It's to listen to the idea of a love of freedom in a community and a country like ours,” he said.
Ciero talked about the shared thread of freedom which is woven into the lives of citizens.
But in writing his speech, Ciero said he forgot about one important element. He said he was reminded of it Saturday.
He said his father called to tell him Ciero's mother is in a hospital in Pennsylvania on a morphine drip after losing her battle with brain cancer.
He said for every lost solider or service member, there is a mother and a father, likely a spouse or child, brother and sister.
“Many of you are that family,” he said.
Ciero said his mother, like many others, sacrificed and she cared for three veterans with over 60 years of collective service. He said these family members also are part of the fabric of our lives.
“It is these families that raise their sons and daughters to preserve our freedom,” he said, adding they are owed a moment of silence alongside those who died for this country.
The event ended with a free hot dog lunch provided by Post 63.
Gov. Phil Scott released a statement about Monday's holiday.
The governor said, “Each year, we pause to reflect and celebrate the brave men and women who gave the ‘last full measure of devotion’ to preserve our values and way of life. As Americans, we must do more than mourn their loss and remember their service. We must live our lives worthy of the sacrifice they made, and not take for granted those freedoms, and quality of life, they paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect.
“America has become increasingly divided, polarized, and divisive. We, as a people, are better than this, and we cannot allow it to define who we are. To honor those who gave their lives for us, let’s commit to being worthy of their heroism.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.