PITTSFIELD — There’s a mystery sitting atop one of the mountains overlooking town.
Peter Borden, general manager at Riverside Farm, said he learned about the monolith last week when overhearing some snowshoers in the Original General Store talking about it.
“So I went up to verify it and I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “Sure enough, there in the snow is a monolith. It’s right near the cabin.”
The monolith is about nine feet high, made from three 15 inch-wide steel panels. It’s somehow fixed to the ground outside “Shrek’s Mountaintop Cabin,” a popular destination for visitors.
Borden said he saw the monolith prior to the snowstorm in the middle of last week and has been up once since.
“Someone went through an awful lot of trouble to get it up there. It looks rather significant. It’s a wild one; it’s perplexing” he said.
Riverside Farm is an event venue owned by Joe De Sena, who is also the founder of Spartan, a company famed for hosting grueling, endurance-based athletic competitions.
“The theory is this, we do the Spartan Death Race, these are men and women who are super hardcore, super fit, endurance junkies. They’re spectacular people, they can do basically anything they put their mind to. It would have taken a bunch of folks that size to go to that much effort and get it up there,” said Borden. “I honestly don’t know.”
Similar monoliths have been popping up all over the world, according to Associated Press reports. The first to gain much attention was discovered in an isolated part of Utah. Several others have popped up since with no reports on how they got there, who put them there, or why. Several have been removed because the attention they were drawing was causing damage to the areas they were located in.
“Hopefully this one doesn’t disappear,” said Borden. “A lot of little kids are excited to see it.”
Barb Wood, of Pittsford, said Monday she heard about the monolith on social media and asked Borden the best way to hike to it.
“I hemmed and hawed because I haven’t been up on the trails in the winter and don’t know them super well,” she said.
She and a friend hiked to it and found many people had been there to see it.
Wood said she’s at a loss to explain the monolith finds.
“Whether it’s a copycat, who knows? They’re not in easy locations, you have to be out there exploring to find them, and next thing you know more people are out there exploring,” she said.
She advised anyone going to see the monolith in Pittsfield to be prepared for a strenuous winter walk.
“It’s not just a walk down a country road, it’s a mile up and you need to be prepared for it,” she said, noting that she went with a friend. “It was a fun adventure on a day off. I’m glad we did it. Anything worth doing is not easy and it was really fun.”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
