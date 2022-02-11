BARRE — A Stowe man has been placed on probation for taking a girl away from her school, buying her nicotine products and sending her nude photos of himself, and the victim and her family are not happy with the sentence.
Mac Christopher Arnot, 25, pleaded no contest Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of unlawful sheltering of a runaway child. Arnot pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of distributing indecent material to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He was given a two-year deferred sentence and placed on probation. If he violates his probation conditions, Arnot could be sentenced to up to 37 months in prison.
The state dismissed a felony count of kidnapping a victim younger than 16 years old and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, per the plea agreement. The kidnapping charge carried with it a maximum sentence of life in prison.
According to Vermont State Police, a 14-year-old girl from Calais was reported missing from U-32 Middle & High School in March 2021. Police said an investigation showed the victim had gotten into Arnot’s vehicle at the school, and he drove away.
He dropped the victim off in Montpelier and police said he refused to tell investigators where she was. Police said he had given the victim his cellphone and refused to give police his account information for the phone so that it could be tracked. Arnot admitted the victim had been sneaking out to meet him in the middle of the night, according to court records, and family members told police they had seen Arnot’s vehicle around the victim’s house on multiple occasions.
Police found the girl safe the day after she went missing.
She told police she “hates” Arnot, but she knew she could take advantage of him, so she would get him to buy her nicotine vape pens and take her places.
For the indecent material charge, the victim told police Arnot had sent her pictures of his genitals, according to court records.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said proving the kidnapping charge at trial would be difficult based on evidence revealed in discovery, though he didn’t give details about what that evidence was. Thibault said the state initially responded appropriately by charging Arnot with kidnapping and seeking to have him held without bail. He said while Arnot was engaged in a “wholly inappropriate relationship” with the victim, the sheltering conviction was a better fit for what took place.
The prosecutor said he has not received any information stating Arnot has made any attempts to contact the victim since his arrest. Thibault said Arnot was released so he could partake in treatment.
“He engaged voluntarily in a fairly aggressive course of treatment,” Thibault said.
He said Arnot had attended the Wild Acre treatment program in Belmont, Massachusetts. Thibault said the treatment provider said in a letter that Arnot has achieved sobriety from marijuana and alcohol and after engaging in services there, he is ready to slowly re-enter the community while continuing with his treatment.
While the treatment had been voluntary, Thibault said continuing is now required as a probation condition.
“Cases like this involving high-risk behavior with a juvenile can often result and do often result in a direct incarcerative sentence. Under the circumstances here, it seems clear that his stability in the community and the state’s interest in maintaining that is greater than seeking a more punitive outcome,” Thibault said.
He said even a short sentence behind bars could disrupt Arnot’s plans to return to the community. Thibault said this case was more about maturity and mental health for Arnot than it was about criminal intent.
The prosecutor said Arnot’s probation conditions are stricter than what’s typical and he faces open sentencing on the misdemeanor convictions if he violates his probation conditions.
Attorney Michelle Donnelly represented the victim and read a statement from the victim. The victim said she and her family have moved out of the state as a result of Arnot’s actions.
“I did not feel safe to continue to stay in my home. I felt like he would always continue to contact me and come to my house,” she said.
The victim said Arnot was persistent and wouldn’t take “no” for an answer. She said she felt she couldn’t block Arnot from contacting her because he knew where she lived and would seek her out when she didn’t respond to him.
“He came more than once and his persistence scared me,” she said.
The victim said she is angry and the photos Arnot sent her were disgusting. She said the sentence Arnot was to receive did not feel like justice.
A family member of the victim said while it’s a positive that Arnot has taken steps to mature and get a hold of his life, “I do not believe that pedophilia can be rehabilitated.”
The family member said she hopes Arnot goes on to live an upstanding life, but that’s going to be a difficult road.
Another family member said much of the attention has been on Arnot and his treatment, but Arnot’s progress doesn’t undue the damage he did to the victim.
“That doesn’t go away because he’s rehabilitated,” the family member said. “What about her?”
Attorney Brooks McArthur, who represented Arnot, said this was a case where the victim was contacting Arnot to get things. McArthur said the victim contacted Arnot to have him pick her up at school.
He said he wasn’t minimizing what the victim and her family went through, but there is greater context to this case involving Arnot’s mental health and the victim’s involvement.
Arnot said he’s learned much through this process.
“And I can guarantee you that nothing like this will ever happen again,” he said.
Judge Kevin Griffin said the convictions don’t adequately capture the impact the case has had on the victim and her family, but it’s his experience that they rarely do.
Griffin said it’s clear that the victim doesn’t support the resolution, but he didn’t think altering or rejecting the plea agreement would address the family’s concerns. He said they spoke about their victimization, a sense of loss of safety and privacy.
“And I just don’t have any magic or the authority to address any of that,” the judge said.
Griffin said Arnot hasn’t been charged with violating his conditions of release. He said at any point in the next two years, if Arnot violates his probation conditions, he faces up to 37 months in prison.
The judge then accepted the plea agreement and imposed the sentence.
