WATERBURY — Police say a Stowe man was apprehended after he allegedly tried to steal a vehicle from a Waterbury home on Saturday afternoon.
According to a news release, around 1 p.m., Vermont State Police received a call of a burglary located on Sunset Drive.
While troopers were responding to the area, a second call came in of a male attempting to steal a vehicle from a residence. The two calls were across the street from each other.
Troopers located Christopher Farrell, 38, who faces charges of unlawful trespass and unlawful mischief. Farrell was issued a criminal citation and is ordered to appear at Washington County Superior Court on Aug. 25.
Farrell was transported by Waterbury EMS to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin to speak with a screener from Washington County Mental Health Services.
