MONTPELIER — A Stowe man is accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl from Calais. Vermont State Police say the girl was found safe Thursday afternoon.
Mac Christopher Arnot, 24, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of kidnapping a victim younger than 16 years old and misdemeanor counts of unlawful sheltering of a runaway child and reckless endangerment. If convicted, Arnot faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer, of the State Police, said in his affidavit the principal of the victim’s school called police Wednesday afternoon to report the victim had left school and disappeared. Pennoyer said the principal reported the victim had gotten into a tan vehicle and her Snapchat location showed she was near Capital Plaza in Montpelier. Snapchat is a social media app. The trooper said the feature showing the victim’s location was later turned off on the app.
Pennoyer said the school gave police a photo of the vehicle, which appeared to be a gold sedan.
He said the principal was in contact with a family member of the victim who was supposed to pick her up from school. The trooper said the family member recognized the vehicle and reported it had been parked near the victim’s home multiple times. The family member wrote down the vehicle’s license plate number, which was given to police, according to court records.
Pennoyer said a registration check showed the vehicle belonged to Arnot. The trooper said he contacted the victim’s friends who reported she was not at their home and had heard she was with Arnot, and they might be in a relationship.
He said Arnot was found at his home in Stowe and became hostile with police. The trooper said Arnot refused to let police search his home.
Pennoyer said he spoke to Arnot who initially denied any interaction with the victim. He said Arnot later admitted to talking with the victim online, and she would sneak out of her house to meet with him in the middle of the night.
Pennoyer said Arnot told him he shouldn’t worry about the victim, and she was safe.
The trooper said he found two dinner plates in Arnot’s basement with two forks that appeared to be recently used. Arnot told Pennoyer he lives with his mother, but she wasn’t home, and he didn’t know if she was at work or on vacation, according to court records.
Pennoyer said Arnot refused to provide his or his mother’s contact information.
He said Arnot admitted to picking the victim up from school, but he was adamant he dropped her off in Montpelier. Pennoyer said Arnot would not give a specific location for where he left her.
The trooper said Arnot had given his cellphone to the victim and she could be found that way by using the phone’s “Find My iPhone” app, but Arnot would not give his sign-in information for his account.
Police later announced the victim was found safe in Montpelier shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
