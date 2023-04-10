BARRE — Armed with a favorable paving bid and a projected surplus that will far exceed a voter-imposed cap, City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro is asking city councilors to green-light a plan to invest $1 million resurfacing just over five miles of city streets and nearly a mile of sidewalk.
Much of that work has yet to be identified and some was included in a recent request for proposals that generated a better-than-expected price from one of the bidders.
Hoping to make the most of the bid submitted by FreshCoat Asphalt Services, Storellicastro is urging councilors to consider a heftier investment than previously contemplated, with an eye toward upgrading deteriorating sections of street.
The proposal is on Tuesday’s busy agenda.
A significant chunk of the money — nearly $620,000 — is included in the capital budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30.
Based on FreshCoat’s bid, Storellicastro said that is enough to complete the street and sidewalk upgrades reflected in the request for proposals with more than $200,000 left over.
Storellicastro said the extra money is enough to resurface an additional 1.32 miles of road, and he’s proposing the council tap two other sources of funding in order to push that number to 3.8 miles. That’s in addition to the 1.3 miles of paving previously planned, and doesn’t count the sidewalk work that was part of the request for proposals.
Storellicastro is recommending the council bump up its planned investment in paving to $1 million by using $260,000 in the capital fund for the fiscal year that starts July 1, as well as $125,000 from an anticipated year-end surplus.
Though more than two months remain in the fiscal year, Storellicastro said even “super-conservative” estimates suggest the city will close the books with a fund balance that easily exceeds the cap — 5% of the municipal budget — called for in the city’s charter.
According to Storellicastro, the city carried a $660,000 surplus into the fiscal year and, due largely to chronically vacant positions, that number has swelled.
“I’d rather have the positions filled and not have the vacancies,” he said, citing the long-vacant positions of assessor and junior planner have been difficult to fill.
“I think residents will be pleased that we’re trying to play ‘catch up’ here,” he said. “We’re trying to show progress.”
Coming off a year when the city didn’t do any paving, Storellicastro said tackling more than five miles of streets in need of attention would be a noticeable improvement in a city that has just under 50 miles of paved road. With the council’s blessing, Storellicastro said FreshCoat hopes to complete as much of that work as possible this year.
Some of that work already has been identified, but Storellicastro said the city will have to come up with another 3.8 miles of “high-priority, high-impact projects” that can be added to the initial list.
That shouldn’t be difficult.
“We could probably all name them,” he said of streets that would benefit from a fresh coat of asphalt.
The paving projects that have already been identified include: all of Warren, Midway, Newton and River streets and parts of Pleasant, Beckley, Nelson and Merchant streets.
The known work also includes asphalt overlays along significant stretches of sidewalk on both sides of South Main Street, as well as the creation of a new curbed asphalt sidewalk along a 1,900-foot-long stretch of Allen Street.
