BARRE — Spilled milk was apparently to blame for the “self-imposed” decision to shutter one of the city’s two Dollar General stores earlier this month, but the mold-related problem appears to be resolved and the North Main Street store could reopen as early as today.
After a Tuesday morning re-inspection Fire Marshal Robert Howarth said he is satisfied the issue that created a perceptible “stench” in the store that prompted his July 14 inspection had been addressed.
Howarth emphasized that he didn’t close the store, rumors of the presence of black mold in the building were flat-out wrong, and difficulty finding a subcontractor to clean coolers that were the source of the problem he did find led to a longer than anticipated closure.
On Tuesday morning, Howarth said the last of the coolers was being cleaned and Dollar General was awaiting the results of a second air quality test before reopening its doors.
According to the woman who answered the phone at the North Main Street store Tuesday that could happen today or Thursday, but she declined to elaborate referring questions to Sarah Rios, a district manager for Dollar General.
Attempts to reach Rios were unsuccessful on Tuesday.
Howarth said his initial inspection was prompted by a complaint of black mold on one of the store’s walls and a concern that it might be the source of the odor.
According to Howarth, it wasn’t.
“There was no black mold,” he said, noting instead that his inspection did find moldy milk in the condensate drip pan under the milk cooler, as well as signs of mold under several other coolers.
The small patch of wall where suspected mold was detected was removed and replaced the day of the inspection, according to Howarth’s report.
The building’s owner, Thomas Lauzon, confirmed as much explaining that a 3-square-foot section of drywall that had been damaged and discolored by a malfunctioning ice machine was removed and replaced.
Lauzon said the section of drywall was removed by Lajeunesse Construction Inc. before Howarth had a chance to issue his inspection report. Among other things, that report suggested an air-quality analysis be conducted and the building’s HVAC systems be checked for mold and the filters replaced if necessary. That work was all done, according to Lauzon.
Lauzon said the problem was with the coolers.
“It was an equipment-maintenance issue,” he said.
Based on his inspection, Howarth said, that appears to be the case. He said a milk container either leaked or spilled in one of the store’s coolers, creating a moldy buildup in the drip pan that was responsible for the odor. Moldy residue was discovered to a lesser degree in drip pans of coolers on the sales floor, as well as in the storeroom, prompting Howarth to ask that the units be cleaned inside and out — including the area behind them, and the drip lines be flushed, or — if they couldn’t be cleaned and deodorized — replaced.
According to Howarth, finding someone to do that work took longer than expected — extending what he characterized as the “self-imposed closure” of the store. The building’s other tenant — the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District — was not affected and the Additional Recyclable Collection Center it operates out of that location has remained open.
Dollar General has two stores in Barre — the one that has been closed and may reopen today on North Main Street and a store on South Main Street.
