KILLINGTON — An unpermitted burn got out of control over the weekend, leading to a two-day forest fire, Fire Chief Gary Roth said Monday.
Roth said the call came in at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
“One of our members was on River Road and saw the smoke,” Roth said. “It was a parcel of land that had nothing on it.”
Constable Whit Montgomery said the fire was on South Hill, in the area of Route 4 and River Road.
“It raced right up the hill, which forest fires are known to do,” Montgomery said.
Roth said the land had recently changed hands and the new owners — whose identities were not immediately available — had been camping on it and were burning brush as part of an effort to clean it up.
“It got out of control very quickly,” Roth said.
More than 80 firefighters from at least 10 departments responded. Roth and others said the terrain was particularly difficult. Town Fire Marshall Tom Rock said the slope exceeded 40 degrees in some places.
“It’s hard enough to walk on that, let alone cut a fire line,” Rock said. “It was extremely hard work to hike up that side of the mountain over and over again.”
Rock said the terrain made the Killington firefighters double grateful for the strength of the mutual aid response, which included Pittsfield, Bridgewater, Stockbridge, Rutland Town, Rutland City, Proctor, Bethel, Barnard, Clarendon and the state.
“We called in as many ATVs and UTVs as we could possibly get from other departments,” Roth said. “We ran almost 2,000 feet of hose to where we could pump water.”
Roth said crews got in a fire line on Saturday and then pulled crews out because the terrain, which he called more challenging that was they faced at the Deer Leap forest fire last year, was too dangerous to try to navigate in the dark.
“It hadn’t jumped it Sunday morning, which was good until the wind picked up,” Roth said. “Luckily, it didn’t spread far. ... Sunday, we had a really good handle on it.”
Roth said they spent most of Sunday putting out hot spots, with most of the flare-ups happening in places the fire would not get a chance to spread. He said the light rain Monday afternoon was likely to help.
“It’ll continue to smolder until we get a good rain shower,” he said.
Rock said he did not believe the owners had requested a permit, and that the town would not have issued one if they had.
“We haven’t issued any permits in the last four or five days,” he said. “We had a couple people call us and we asked them to wait. Most people have been very cooperative.”
Rock said they were looking into what sort of action the town might take against the property owners regarding the burn. Estimates of the area damaged ranged from 50 acres to about 244. Rock said he believed the damage was contained to the single property.
“We’re extremely lucky there were no homes uphill of this incident because it would’ve gone right through,” Roth said. “It took the entire county’s help to put this fire out. ... This is what happens when people are careless and don’t ask for permits.”
The fire came as state and local officials had been warning about an elevated risk of brush fires due to dry conditions. A statement issued by the U.S. Forest Service Monday urged extreme caution with all types of outdoor fires. It listed advice including dousing fires with water, stirring the ashes and dousing again — “a fire isn’t out until it’s dead out” — keeping flammable materials such as woodpiles, gas containers, shrubbery, and home fuel sources a minimum of 30 feet away from your home; keeping your roof clear of overhanging trees and making your driveway accessible to fire emergency vehicles.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
