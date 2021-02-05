BERLIN — You can’t stick a fork in Steak House just yet, but pending plans call for leveling the iconic Barre-Montpelier Road restaurant to make room for a business that sells tires, not T-bones.
The property has been in the Palmisano family since Sam’s Hot Shoppe opened there in 1950. That’s the year Sam Palmisano and his wife, Constance, purchased the land from Amos King and opened the eatery that, in 1972, morphed into the rustic restaurant his family has been running ever since.
That streak hasn’t ended yet, though, it could be in jeopardy.
Like every other restaurant in Vermont the Steak House closed due to COVID-19 last March. It reopened for private parties in July and resumed indoor seating on a limited reservations-only basis in early-September.
The Steak House had been operating on a Wednesday-through-Saturday schedule before opting to close for Thanksgiving week.
Plans to reopen on Dec. 2 were promptly canceled as COVID cases were spiking in central Vermont and the decision was made to remain closed for the balance of the 2020. The Steak House is still dormant and while the answering machine at the restaurant encourages patrons to “check back in mid-February,” that’s when Berlin’s Development Review Board is scheduled to consider an application that — if approved — could end its existence and pave the way for Vermont’s third Town Fair Tire Center.
So long Steak House? That’s clearly a possibility because Thomas and Toni Palmisano — the third generation owners of a restaurant that was started by their grandparents in 1950, conveyed to their parents, Anthony and Jean Palmisano in 1969, and remodeled and renamed in 1972 — have authorized the application.
After consulting with his sister, Thomas Palmisano signed a Dec. 15 letter authorizing Town Fair Tire Centers to apply for state and local permits to redevelop the restaurant property and the adjoining family-owned house lot behind it.
That proposed project will be the subject of a virtual hearing before the Development Review Board on Feb. 16.
The application contemplates razing the 71-year-old restaurant, merging the properties into a single 2.15-acre lot and constructing a new 7,270-square foot “tire sales and service building.”
Reached for comment on Friday, Toni Palmisano, president of the Steak House Inc., acknowledged interest in the property, stressed no deal is done and the plan — at least for the moment — is to reopen the restaurant in March.
“We have not sold,” she said. “There’s not much more I can say at this time.”
Based in East Haven, Connecticut, Town Fair Tire Centers has retained DeWolfe Engineering of Montpelier to help navigate a permitting process that has included securing state approval to modify the entrances to the property because the Barre-Montpelier Road is a state highway — Route 302.
Attempts to reach representatives of Town Fair Tire Centers and DeWolfe Engineering were unsuccessful Friday.
Town Fair Tire has nearly 100 locations in New England, including two in Vermont and one in nearby Plattsburgh, New York. The two current Vermont locations are in Rutland and Williston.
Plans to add Berlin to that list could hinge on the permitting process though Toni Palmisano would not say whether a purchase and sales agreement had been signed. She did hint there was other “interest” in the restaurant property, which is currently assessed at $815,700.
Toni Palmisano’s cryptic comments capped a week that began with the Select Board talking about the Steak House in the past tense when discussing Town Fair Tire Centers’ pending application.
Though the Steak House has been closed for more than two months and an application calling for its demolition is now pending, Toni Palmisano said the popular central Vermont restaurant hadn’t necessarily served its last meal.
“We’re planning on opening in March,” she said before stopping herself and suggesting patrons stay tuned.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
