MONTPELIER — Officials say the amount of vaccine coming to Vermont has again been reduced and they haven't been told why.
At Gov. Phil Scott's Thursday news conference, Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said nearly 14,000 residents have received their first shot of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. The vaccines available require two shots, weeks apart, for maximum effectiveness.
Smith said 21% of those in the first phase of vaccinations, which includes those in long-term care facilities and health care workers, have received their first shot. He said 2% of the state's population has now received its first vaccine shot.
He said the state has posted a dashboard on coronavirus vaccinations that will be updated twice next week and then every day Monday through Friday after that.
The secretary said the hope is the amount of vaccine the state receives will accellerate during the next few weeks.
“However, I'm concerned because our federal vaccine allotments have been cut from what we're expecting to what we're receiving next week,” he said.
Smith said Vermont will get 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week, down from 5,850 doses received this week, and 3,900 doses of Moderna's vaccine, a decrease from 4,000 doses this week. He said this reduction in the amount of vaccine the state receives can eventually have an impact on the state's vaccination timeline.
“We are reaching out to the federal government to see how these allocations can be increased to 11,700 doses or more a week,” he said.
Two weeks ago, state officials reported Vermont would receive about 975 fewer doses than expected, a reduction of about 20%.
The governor said officials are looking into why the state's vaccine allotment has been reduced again, and he hopes it's temporary.
“Because we're ready to provide ... the vaccinations, but we need the supply,” Scott said.
Smith said the state is asking its federal partners what is causing these “wild swings” of vaccine amounts.
Smith said once the state is finished with the first phase of vaccinations, the state will start prioritizing who gets the vaccine based on age and those with certain underlying health conditions regardless of age. Officials said they hope to start the next phase of vaccinations in about a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.