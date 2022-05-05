MONTPELIER — Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault says he is considering running for state attorney general.
T.J. Donovan announced Thursday he will not seek reelection as attorney general this fall.
Donovan said in a statement, “I have wrestled with this decision for the past few months, and it feels like the right choice. After nearly sixteen years as an elected official (19 years in public service), it is time to take a break from the political world and pursue other opportunities.”
Thibault said Thursday afternoon his focus had been on collecting signatures in an effort to get re-elected to another four-year term as state’s attorney in Washington County this fall. Donovan’s announcement altered that focus a bit.
“I’m going to take the next few days to think carefully with family, friends and other colleagues about what’s best,” Thibault said, adding he is interested in exploring a run for the office.
Thibault said his main focus remains to work on and advance the priorities and policies he cares about. Combating the county’s drug problem has been one of his main priorities.
He said Donovan not seeking re-election had been rumored, but it still took him by surprise given Donovan’s record and popularity in Vermont.
Thibault was hired by then-state’s attorney Scott Williams as his chief deputy state’s attorney in June 2016. He went on to work under Donovan as an assistant attorney general until he was appointed as state’s attorney in Washington County in February 2018 following Williams’ resignation.
Thibault, a Democrat, was elected to a four-year term in the fall of 2018. He lives in Cabot and is chair of the school board there.
He’s previously served as a JAG officer oversees in the U.S. Army and currently serves as such an officer in the Army Reserve.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.