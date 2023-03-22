BARRE — Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly has made three hires to fill out her staff, while a fourth deputy prosecutor, Alfonso Villegas, just left the office to join a private practice.
Villegas, who joined the state’s attorney’s office as a law clerk in August 2017, has been hired by Burlington-based law firm Gravel & Shea. His last day as a prosecutor was Tuesday. He had been the prosecutor responsible for representing the state in the county’s drug treatment court program for the past five years.
Villegas initially was hired by Scott Williams a few months before Williams resigned. He then worked under Rory Thibault during his time as state’s attorney, and has helped Donnelly transition into that role since she took over for Thibault on Feb. 1.
Villegas stated in an email Monday, “I am grateful for the experience as a prosecutor in Washington County. I served three state attorneys. I practiced before numerous judges. As a new attorney that wanted to get trial and courtroom experience, being a prosecutor in Washington County was the best experience I could have asked for. If given the opportunity again, I would do it in a heartbeat. This is not an easy job; but the work is worthwhile. This is a vibrant, proud, and growing community. There are challenges of course. But community members are working hard to address those challenges. I am proud that I had the opportunity to help stake holders make a difference — to bring closure, justice and fairness.”
Donnelly said in a Tuesday interview she was thankful for the help and support Villegas gave her. She said she was happy for the opportunity he will have in his new job. Donnelly also noted the time he spent working in the treatment court program.
“I cannot overstate how valuable it was to have him in that position for that length of time. To be so dedicated to the treatment court process and to the individuals who participated in that process. He did really great work,” she said.
Villegas had been helping train a couple of deputy prosecutors Donnelly has hired.
Since taking the job, Donnelly has brought on Patricia Shane and Corina Olteanu to work with her.
Olteanu had been working as a deputy prosecutor in Orleans County for the past three years. Donnelly said Olteanu will take over for Villegas in the treatment court program.
Donnelly said Shane is embarking on a second career as a deputy state’s attorney. Shane had previously worked as the executive director of the Orange County Special Investigation Unit and as the early childhood special education manager at the Capstone Head Start Program.
Donnelly said she wasn’t concerned with Shane’s lack of litigation experience. She said it’s typical to have people at different phases of their career working out of the same office. Donnelly said Shane will have cases assigned to her that are appropriate for her level of experience.
“She’ll absolutely learn on the job the things that she needs to know,” Donnelly said.
The prosecutor said she’s hired a third deputy, Zachary Weight, who will start working in her office next month. Weight ran unsuccessfully for Franklin County state’s attorney as a Republican in the November election. He has worked as a defense attorney in Jessica Burke’s law firm.
Donnelly said she had worked with Weight when she was a deputy prosecutor in Orleans County, and he worked as a defense attorney there.
With Villegas gone, Donnelly said she’s still one deputy short of being fully staffed with six prosecutors, which includes herself and long-serving deputy Kristin Gozzi. Donnelly said she’d like to fill that open spot as soon as possible, but she wants to make sure they are the right person for the job.
“We’re absolutely building a team here, so I want to make sure that it’s the right fit,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.