Vermont’s law enforcement’s community is grappling with the question of what it takes to lock somebody up.
Federal law enforcement has become increasingly involved in the sort of drug investigations that were once largely handled by state and local police, with the U.S. Attorney’s office prosecuting the resulting cases. The feds also have taken on other cases that have typically been handled locally, such as an alleged convenience store hold-up earlier this year for which a suspect is facing a federal charge of “interfering with commerce by robbery.”
This is happening while complaints have intensified in recent months from local police departments and city officials of a “revolving door” situation in which people are arrested, released pending trial, arrested again for more crimes, and then released again.
The Rutland City Police Department has taken to issuing news releases in which it notes the number of open cases against suspects it arrests.
Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said the state’s pretrial detention statute changed in 2018 and the focus of bail arguments shifted from making sure defendants would appear in court to making sure they would not flee the jurisdiction.
“For people who are not honoring their obligation to appear in court but are local to Rutland, they might rack up a lot of failures to appear without changing the risk of flight calculus,” he said.
The law has a number of factors to consider, Sullivan said, and gives judges discretion in how much to weigh each of them.
Considerable discussion was generated this week when Nicholas Karov, a man described in court records as having at least 26 open cases, was arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a vehicle. Sullivan went date-by-date through a list of more than 20 failures to appear for court hearings in the last three years before Karov was ordered effectively released without bail.
That release did not happen because Karov was promptly charged with and held on a federal firearms offense.
Sullivan said that while Vermont laws making possession of a firearm by someone who is not allowed to have one a misdemeanor, it is a more severe offense in the federal system.
“In my mind, that is a meaningful public safety protection that the federal government affords,” he said.
Sullivan said city police had reached out to federal prosecutors regarding Karov prior to the local arraignment.
“There are often reasons why a state prosecutor might seek to have a case handled by the U.S. Attorney’s office,” said Robert Sand, a professor at Vermont Law School, who spent 15 years as the Windsor County State’s Attorney. “I suppose it’s possible outcomes or sentencing are more punitive under the federal system, but it’s not like there are state statutes that are inadequate under the penalty range.”
Sand said when he was a prosecutor, decisions on referring cases to federal prosecutors were rooted in where justice could be better served.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said his office considers what’s best for public safety, looking at tools available, as well as potential outcomes.
“Sometimes there are charges available on the state side that are not easy to bring in federal court,” he said.
Former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan said it was her policy while she was in office to help relieve local prosecutors who were overburdened by drug crime. Prior to her tenure, the concentration of federal offices in Chittenden County meant those agencies did not give much attention to southern Vermont, she said.
Nolan said while the standards for holding people who might pose a threat to community as they await trial should theoretically be similar, she could not see a scenario in which someone who already had a pending federal case racking up as many more as Karov and remaining free.
“They’d be locked up before that,” she said. “If you committed one crime while out, you’d be looking at, very likely, being remanded. Twenty-six? Never.”
Sand said recent changes making it harder to impose bail in Vermont were a net positive. Defendants are supposed to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, he said, and were not being treated that way in the system previously.
“Part of it is, what are we used to?” he said. “We’re used to lots of monetary bail and lots of holding people without bail.”
He said this led to defendants pleading guilty more.
“I’m glad it happens less,” he said. “This is a system that keeps ebbing and flowing. ... Does that mean there are people who get released and go on to commit other offenses? The answer is an obvious ‘yes.’”
Sand said this was one of the tradeoffs of living in a free society. Beyond that, it was still a problem — if people are committing more crimes, he said, that means the factors behind their behavior were not being addressed.
Thibault said prosecutors can have a defendant held without bail on certain charges when the evidence of guilt is strong. They have to bring the case to trial within 60 days, which he said has been a particular problem since the pandemic began. However, Thibault said the problem bedeviling prosecutors has less to do with bail statutes and more to do with provisions for protecting the public.
“I think every prosecutor in the state will give you a story or two,” he said.
Bail is applied to keep people from fleeing to avoid prosecution, he said, not to keep them from committing more crimes as the wheels of justice grind.
“State’s attorneys are very cognizant of that,” Thibault said. “Law enforcement partners are very cognizant of that. This has yet to become an issue the Legislature has focused on.”
Thibault said the next legislative session may see proposals to make it more feasible for courts to release some defendants into the custody of a “responsible adult” who would be required to notify police of any infractions. He said some other states use a system of community-based pretrial supervision similar to probation — which Nolan said is also how the federal system operates — but that such active monitoring would take money to staff.
“In my office, there’s been no shortage of ideas on how we improve this,” Thibault said. “The questions have not gotten to the point where it’s garnered sufficient interest in the Legislature.”
