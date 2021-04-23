BERLIN — If you’ve driven by the vacant building that once housed Midstate Regional Library during the past 45 years, you’ve got a pretty good idea of what the future home of State Police now stationed in Middlesex will look like when their barracks moves to Berlin. Make that a really good idea.
Though a modest addition and a façade change were discussed when the idea was first floated last year, neither is contemplated in recently filed plans to repurpose the state-owned property on Paine Turnpike North.
Except for swapping out the windows with new ones featuring fiberglass frames and installing radio antennae on the roof, the view from the outside won’t change much.
At least when it comes to the building.
The one-story brick structure will remain a one-story brick structure and the application that will be considered by the Development Review Board next month indicates there are no plans to alter or expand a T-shaped footprint that hasn’t changed since a 1,720-square-foot addition was constructed in 1975.
The addition boosted the size of the building that served as the long-time home of the regional library to roughly 10,500 square feet and while the use of that space will change radically as a result of the project, the particulars of the interior designs is not something for which the state needs the town’s permission.
When the local review board considers the state’s application during a virtual hearing set for May 4 it will be asked to approve the proposed change of use and the site plan for the 8.2-acre property.
There are changes to the site plan — some more significant than others. Plans call for reconstructing the existing driveway and part of the parking lot, ripping out several shrubs, planting a few new trees, installing an emergency generator, relocating a small storage shed and erecting an 8-foot-tall black chain link security fence along a portion of the perimeter of the property.
Very little of that is subject to change, according to an application that opens by reminding the town that state-owned facilities “may be regulated only with respect to location, size, height, building bulk, yards, courts, setbacks, density of buildings, off-street parking, loading facilities, traffic, noise, lighting, landscaping and screening requirements, and only to the extent that regulations do not have the effect of interfering with the intended functional use.”
That could come into play because the town has a vision for its Town Center District that includes new regulations the state suggests it doesn’t need to meet.
Some aren’t a problem. Though the application acknowledges the building is set farther back from the road than the new regulations require it, it notes “existing nonconforming structures” are allowed, as are the proposed use.
The building meets other dimensional standards outlined in the regulations for the Town Center District and, the state contends, needn’t be modified to meet the district’s architectural standards.
“Since there are no additions or changes to the exterior finishes of the building, the building will not be modified to meet the architectural standards of the Town Center District,” the application states, further noting “architectural design is not one of the project elements allowed to be regulated” under state law.
Antennae used for police dispatching are exempt from zoning regulations and otherwise not subject to review.
The proposed security fence would run along the sides and the rear of the building and include a motorized gate separating the 11-space public parking area from the rear of the building where the generator, the shed and eight employee parking spaces would be located.
Though the regulations require 28 parking spaces based on the state’s proposal, it contends 19 will suffice based on its experience with the Middlesex barracks where there are only 12 spaces and no shortage of parking given the fact troopers do most of their work on the road and store their cruisers at home.
In this case, size matters because the application notes “parking lot landscaping is not required since the lot has less than 20 spaces.”
In the Town Center District a parking lot with 20 spaces triggers the need to provide bicycle parking. That isn’t contemplated in the state’s plan, which assumes it will receive approval for a 19-space lot.
The state has proposed reconstructing the existing driveway and part of the existing parking lot as part of a project that will replace the existing sidewalk that runs between the lot and the building. It won’t construct a new sidewalk along Paine Turnpike North, in keeping with the pedestrian-friendly focus of the Town Center District’s regulations.
“Sidewalks and pedestrian circulation are not among the project elements allowed to be regulated by the town,” the application states.
With the exception of two trees in front of the building, landscaping around the structure will be removed so that it doesn’t obscure the view of external security cameras that will allow those working in the building to monitor the grounds.
“This also includes low shrubbery along the building where a person could lay in wait undetected,” the application states, adding: “Installation of trees and shrubbery near the building, security fence or the parking lot interferes with the functional use and regulation is not allowed.”
The application does call for planting six new Princeton American elm trees along Paine Turnpike North — three on one side of the driveway and three on the other — as well as a cluster of four Autumn Blaze maple trees screening the parking area from the street.
The landscaping plan calls for planting 39 small shrubs tightly packed in two tiny gardens flanking the sidewalk leading to the public entrance.
The 10 new trees and the two that will remain, exceed the front yard landscaping requirement of the Town Center District, as do the 39 shrubs.
The Town Center District includes Berlin’s recently designated New Town Center. However, the property on Paine Turnpike North is located in the broader district, not the smaller one that essentially includes property owned by the Berlin Mall.
The proposed barracks will be served by underground utilities and rely on municipal water and sewer systems.
The state has expressed its hope to complete the renovations in Berlin in time to transition from what it has characterized as the under-sized and functionally obsolete barracks it has occupied in Middlesex for decades.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
