MONTPELIER — The clock is now ticking on a social justice statement that was made in a huge way on State Street last summer.
City councilors were told Wednesday night plans to upgrade a stretch of sewer line that runs beneath a subsurface steam pipe will require excavating about half of the “Black Lives Matter” mural that volunteers painted on State Street last June.
Vandalized within 24 hours, the mural was promptly touched up, though its giant yellow letters are fading fast and winter isn’t over yet.
Anticipating a request to “repaint or renew” the mural, Councilor Dan Richardson wondered whether the $300,000 sewer project represented a logistical concern community volunteers and the council might want to consider.
“Would this work (on the sewer line) interfere with that (mural) where it’s presently located?” Richardson asked.
The short answer is “yes,” according to Kurt Motyka, the city’s deputy director of public works.
“About half of the mural in its present location would have to be excavated,” said Motyka, who predicted that work would likely occur sometime between July and August.
Motyka said the work isn’t optional.
“It’s one of our most important projects for (combined sewer overflow) reduction because we can’t clean it right now,” he said of the sewer line that features several “sharp bends” and is located beneath a steam pipe the state abandoned many years ago.
The location of the sewer pipe isn’t going to change and the location of the mural — right in front of the State House — was intentional.
Motyka said refreshing the mural before the sewer work is finished would likely be a waste of time and paint.
“It’s definitely going to disrupt that,” he said of the mural.
Waiting to repaint the fading mural until after the sewer project is complete and the excavated portion of State Street is repaved might make the most sense.
“We have to take timing into account,” Richardson said. “We can’t move the location of the sewer pipe and this sounds like an important piece of infrastructure that has to be done.”
While the council expects to be asked to repaint the mural, the city is already fielding requests from restaurants eager to resume street-side seating as soon as the weather permits.
City Manager Bill Fraser told councilors that will necessitate renewing relaxed regulations that expired last October when all hoped the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn’t extend deep into to 2021.
It appears that it will, and Fraser said he will ask the council to consider enacting the emergency ordinance that lapsed Oct. 25 at its next meeting.
The ordinance allowed additional “parklets” and eased restrictions allowing the use of parking spaces for outdoor seating.
Eager to increase their capacity Fraser said restaurants have started to inquire, but he wouldn’t suggest allowing the use of parking spaces at least until after the city’s winter parking regulations end in mid-April.
The council is expected to discuss the ordinance when it meets on Feb. 24.
