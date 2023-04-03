MONTPELIER — Parking along a short stretch of State Street will be at a premium, and two-way traffic could be disrupted through mid-June as a contractor completes high-priority upgrades to two of the city’s subsurface utilities.

One involves a 30-inch section of sewer main; the other, a pair of storm pipes that are 15 inches and 18 inches in diameter. All three will be replaced by Hebert Excavation Corp. over the next several weeks as part of a project designed to significantly reduce the amount of stormwater that is funneled into the city’s sewer system and unnecessarily treated at its wastewater plant.

