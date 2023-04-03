MONTPELIER — Parking along a short stretch of State Street will be at a premium, and two-way traffic could be disrupted through mid-June as a contractor completes high-priority upgrades to two of the city’s subsurface utilities.
One involves a 30-inch section of sewer main; the other, a pair of storm pipes that are 15 inches and 18 inches in diameter. All three will be replaced by Hebert Excavation Corp. over the next several weeks as part of a project designed to significantly reduce the amount of stormwater that is funneled into the city’s sewer system and unnecessarily treated at its wastewater plant.
The way it is currently configured increases the potential that the plant could be overwhelmed during a period of heavy rain, resulting in untreated wastewater being discharged into the Winooski River.
The State Street project is part of a decade-long effort to address that issue by separating the storm and sanitary sewer system in strategic locations. At the same time, it will address a detectable “dip” in the sewer main that affects the hydraulic capacity of the system in that area.
Though only a small segment of State Street will be affected, the project will take several weeks to complete and result in some inconvenience. That’s why city officials already are signaling parking will be limited in a construction zone that is bounded on one end by the building — 120 North State St. — whose best-known occupant is the state Department of Motor Vehicles, and on the other by the end that is home to the U.S. Post Office.
All the work will occur in that area, though it will be completed in two phases as part of an $856,000 project that came in roughly $170,000 over the engineer’s estimate.
The first phase involves replacing the 30-inch sewer main between 120 State St. and the Taylor Street intersection.
A crew from Hebert Excavation will start mobilizing next week in anticipation of construction being underway two weeks from now.
Replacing the segment of sewer line with the problematic “dip” is expected to take roughly four weeks.
In an effort to maintain two-way traffic on State Street, parking will be sacrificed in the area under active construction and some could be needed just beyond to store equipment and materials.
While maintaining two-way traffic on the well-traveled city street is the goal, officials warn there will be times during construction when maintaining two-way traffic won’t be possible, and an alternating one-way pattern will need to temporarily be used.
Once the sewer main is replaced, the focus will shift to replacing the storm pipes that are connected to the sewer main. They won’t be connected once the work is done.
The new pipes will be installed between the Pavilion Office Building and the post office and, among other things, allow the city to separate a storm drain located in the parking lot behind Vermont Mutual Insurance Company from the wastewater system.
That portion of the work is tentatively scheduled to start on May 15 and, if the weather cooperates, should take three weeks to complete.
The work that is about to begin will largely be funded with a $675,000 grant the city was awarded last year, and the balance will be financed through Vermont’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund. Barring weather-related delays, the project is scheduled to be completed by June 16.
Though that portion of State Street is part of the designated detour that will be used during the full-road closure of Bailey Avenue next month, that isn’t expected to be a problem.
The Bailey Avenue closure, which is scheduled from 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, until 7 a.m. Monday, May 15, won’t occur when crews are working on nearby State Street. The extended road closure is needed to give crews time to make improvements to a railroad crossing that is located on a portion of Route 2 that will be repaved this summer.
Pike Industries is slated to start work on that project on May 1, with one crew focusing on the Bailey Avenue railroad crossing and the other starting milling work near the Montpelier-Middlesex town line and working toward Bailey Avenue.
Awarded as two separate contracts, the project involves repaving the entire length of Route 2 in Montpelier — from the Middlesex town line on one end to the Berlin town line on the other.
Some of that work will occur at night; though, except for the rail crossing upgrade, no night work is planned before mid-June.
