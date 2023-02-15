Senators from the Committee on Institutions gathered Wednesday afternoon for a discussion with Vermont State University President Parwinder Grewal about his recent announcement regarding changes to athletics programs and plans to digitize campus libraries.
Grewal, who has been on a listening tour with campuses since late last week, described his visits to Vermont Technical College-Randolph, Castleton University and Northern Vermont University-Johnson as “pretty heated,” adding that the underlying factors behind this decision are primarily financial.
“(VTSU must) reduce our expenses by $5 million each year to get to where we could start to break even,” Grewal said in the meeting. “We are getting less and less requests for the physical books and materials from everyone that uses it.”
Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland, said that based off information he’s read thus far, he disagrees with the decision to digitize.
Addressing a survey sent to students in November that helped inform the digital library announcement, Collamore questioned the relevance of survey questions, adding that he had a chance to view what students were asked.
“Most of (the questions) had to do with online services. But nowhere did I see a question that asked students whether they would favor removing books and printed materials. Did I miss that on the survey?”
Grewal responded that the question wasn’t asked as the idea of the digital library was not something he and his team had contemplated at the time.
Collamore also asked what plans are for books that will be removed from libraries and whether municipal libraries will have the capacity to accept books from VTSU collections.
“We have not developed a plan yet as to how we will manage the books and who we will give to. We have thought about different ways of handling that. First and foremost is to engage with our faculty by department, by program, so that they can select the absolutely essential books and materials that they need to keep,” Grewal said in response. “There are some books that librarians will tell us that they are in such a shape that they would not hold (onto), so some of them need to be discarded that way.”
Grewal added that other books may be donated to local or national libraries, but that all high-value historical documents will be kept in libraries as they are.
The cost of the digitization effort was also raised by Collamore, adding that he doesn’t see how that work of digitizing will be completed by July 1.
“The cost is figured in a way that, as things are requested, we will pay for just the requested material. So most often it is a chapter out of a book, or it is a reprint that is requested or an ebook,” Grewal said. “We believe that by going digital, as we've been experiencing during the COVID time, we would be able to substantially reduce our cost. But the actual cost would vary every year.”
Grewal added that the cost of cataloguing and maintaining physical materials currently takes up roughly 30% of VTSU’s library budget.
Committee Vice Chair Sen. Wendy Harrison, D-Windham, brought up a statement released by CU’s Student Government Association on Monday, adding that she hopes Grewal will consider the ideas proposed.
The statement included requests for a new survey to be drafted addressing the needs of students across CU, VTC and NVU; that university leadership rescind its recent announcement and issue a new statement after meeting with campus communities; and that the institution will take on a “zero-loss policy for all books and physical collections,” among other asks.
“Their concerns are reasonable. And I hope that you'll consider their concerns and have an open mind and not just explain what the decision has been, but consider amending that decision,” Harrison said. “Part of public education is to support public institutions, governance and society. I think getting rid of a library is damaging to that.”
In addition to his meeting with the Committee on Institutions, Grewal also met with the Senate Committee on Education Tuesday afternoon for similar discussions.
Sen. Nader Hashim, D-Windham, asked Grewal whether the expansion will be creating more jobs within the university.
Grewal responded that jobs will shift away from physical work and more towards digitization work since 96% of library materials are requested in that format. He later added that the current proposal will eliminate seven full-time positions and three part-time positions, but that those individuals have been encouraged to apply for other available jobs within the institution.
Following the meeting with Grewal and the Committee on Education, Hashim said he would like to further discuss the digital library decision, adding that student concerns and job losses are disconcerting.
“I would like to repeat that the president mentioned 96% of material all being retrieved electronically. To me, that resonated. That’s not something I heard before today,” Sen. David Weeks, R-Rutland, said at the meeting’s end.
Committee on Institutions Chair Sen. Russ Ingalls, R-Essex, said that those who are most rooting for the success of the new university are the legislators and that he hopes Grewal is able to quell current concerns moving forward.
“Your visiting tour that you're going through is going to let a lot of your stakeholders within your community have say as far as how they feel about that decision. We understand cost cutting,” Ingalls said. “We're hoping that the backlash that we're hearing is going to be eased by your communications with them so that your decision to save money isn't going to cost you money from enrollment — or a lack of enrollment. We're trusting you as stakeholders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.