Senators from the Committee on Institutions gathered Wednesday afternoon for a discussion with Vermont State University President Parwinder Grewal about his recent announcement regarding changes to athletics programs and plans to digitize campus libraries.

Grewal, who has been on a listening tour with campuses since late last week, described his visits to Vermont Technical College-Randolph, Castleton University and Northern Vermont University-Johnson as “pretty heated,” adding that the underlying factors behind this decision are primarily financial.

