MONTPELIER — The state has now seen back-to-back days of more than 200 new cases of the novel coronavirus as more than 21,000 people have been vaccinated.
Also, state officials have reported a handful of corrections staff have recently tested positive, causing lockdowns at all but one of Vermont’s prisons.
Gov. Phil Scott wasn’t at his regular Friday news conference because he was sworn in Thursday, and Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said the governor needed to take time Friday to address work postponed by Thursday’s events.
The state reported 202 new cases of the virus Friday after reporting 214 new cases the day before. There was an additional death to report, bringing the death toll to 156.
Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s health commissioner, attributed part of the increase in cases to an outbreak in Addison County. He said a church there held three Christmas services, which has led to 80 new cases so far.
Levine said the state’s percent positivity rate is approaching 3%. While it is increasing, Levine said the rate is still far lower than much of the rest of the region.
The commissioner said there are 29 people hospitalized with the virus, including eight in intensive care.
“The range we’re seeing, in numbers of hospitalized patients, is certainly higher than we are accustomed to, but not markedly increasing,” he said.
The state’s vaccination dashboard shows more than 21,400 residents have now received their first shot of the vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots, weeks apart, for maximum efficacy. The dashboard also reported 378 people in Vermont have now received their second shot.
In comparison to the rest of the country, Smith said, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vermont ranks second behind only Alaska when it comes to rate of distribution of the vaccine. He said Vermont ranks fourth when it comes to doses per 100 people. He said the state now has three people vaccinated for every 100 which is nearly double the national average.
Even still, the secretary said Vermont needs to accelerate its pace for vaccinations.
Smith said officials have added about 4,500 first responders, including police officers and firefighters, to the group currently being vaccinated. Those receiving a vaccine previously included older residents and staff at long-term care facilities, health care workers and EMS workers.
The secretary said these responders are now able to get the vaccine “because we discovered that often these Vermonters are responding to accident scenes and 911 medical calls. They are administering aid or helping to get individuals ready for transport even before EMS arrives. They are directly involved in patient care.”
Once all the people in this phase have received their first shot, Smith said the state will then move to vaccinating based on age, starting with those 75 years old or older, then those 70 and older, then 65 and older. Smith said about 125,000 residents are in this group of those 65 and older.
“With current (vaccine) allocations, it will take probably until the start of the spring to finish these groups,” he said.
Smith said the state has seen an increase of staff at correctional facilities testing positive. He said staff at five facilities tested positive this week. As a result, he said there are now modified lockdowns at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington, Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. According to the Department of Corrections’ website, three staff members tested positive in St. Albans, two tested positive in Springfield, and there was one each in Newport and South Burlington.
Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland has been put on full lockdown as a precautionary measure because officials say a staff member’s presumed positive test results have not been confirmed yet so contact tracing and isolating efforts have not started there.
There have been no recent reported cases of the virus in staff at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
