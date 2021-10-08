MONTPELIER — The state has filed a motion seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit convicted kidnapper Harley Breer has brought against members of the Vermont State Police for shooting him in the back with a bean bag when they attempted to take him into custody in April.
The shooting, which has now been confirmed by the motion, may have been a violation of State Police use of force policy.
Breer, 51, is facing felony counts of obstruction of justice and first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He is currently held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
According to police, Breer assaulted someone on Folsom Hill Road in Marshfield on April 9. Police responded to the scene and made contact with Breer, but they said they weren’t able to take him into custody. Police said he fled on foot and hid in the woods.
Police spent the next few days looking for Breer until a trooper spotted him coming out of the woods in Marshfield on April 14, and he was peacefully taken into custody.
Breer was under house arrest at the time of the alleged assault after pleading no contest in May 2020 to felony counts of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint.
Breer previously spent eight years in prison after being convicted in 1999 in a high-profile kidnapping case.
He filed a lawsuit in Washington County civil court in Montpelier in August stating he was shot in the back after he encountered State Police troopers. There was no mention of a shooting, the use of a bean bag or any use of force in numerous news releases from State Police about Breer’s disappearance and eventual capture or during a news conference held after his capture or in court records for the resisting arrest charge he now faces.
Breer said he now has panic attacks as a result of being shot. He said he still suffers from back and leg pain and hasn’t regained all motor function in his left leg.
Breer is suing for the mental and physical damage the incident caused him. He said the troopers acted negligently and used excessive force by shooting him in the back when they didn't have the justification to do so. He argued the troopers didn't have enough information at the time and did not do a proper investigation before attempting to arrest him.
Named as defendants in the suit are Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling, Deputy Commissioner Christopher Herrick, Lt. David White and Troopers Crista Maurice, Mathew Nadeau, Daniel Bohnyak and Paul Pennoyer. Breer is seeking $4 million from each defendant, half of that for compensatory damages and the other half for punitive damages.
Assistant Attorney General Bartholomew J. Gengler filed a motion Monday asking Judge Robert Mello to dismiss the lawsuit. Gengler said Breer hasn't attempted to properly serve all of the people he's suing so they should be removed from the suit. He said the U.S. Supreme Court has made it clear that arguments like the ones Breer is making will have to wait until the criminal charges he is facing are resolved.
“Whether Breer has a cause of action against the State and/or its individual officers based on the allegations in the Complaint cannot be determined until the criminal proceedings against him have concluded in his favor. The allegations in the Complaint are nothing more than an attempt to collaterally attack the criminal case currently pending against him,” the assistant attorney general wrote.
Gengler notes in the motion Breer was shot in the back with “a beanbag round when Breer fled from attempted arrest.”
According to the State Police's use of force policy, “The act of fleeing or destroying of evidence, in and of itself, does not justify the use of a (conductive electrical weapon) or impact projectiles.”
That includes bean bags and stun guns.
The policy said such force can be used “against subjects who are exhibiting assaultive behavior or who are actively resisting in a manner that, in the member's judgment is likely to result in injuries to the subject, the member or others.”
While troopers were responding to an alleged assault, there's no information in the court documents or in the motion to dismiss about Breer “exhibiting assaultive behavior" when he was met by troopers or at any point during that interaction. Nor was there any information about him acting in a way that would have injured anyone at that moment.
Pennoyer wrote in his affidavit for the resisting arrest charge, “Trooper Maurice, Trooper Bohnyak and I began to search the exterior of the residence for Breer. Trooper Bohnyak located Breer in basement of the residence and ordered him to show his hands, Breer initially complied. Trooper Bohnyak then ordered Breer to turn around, at which point Breer ran up the stairs, exited the residence through the first floor, and ran into the woods.”
Breer said in the lawsuit he encountered a trooper in a woodshed, turned around and put his hands above his head, as he was instructed to do. Breer said he heard movement behind him and when he looked over his shoulder he heard a “gunshot sound” and was hit in the back and spine.
“The State Police acted in collusion + conspiracy, and fraudulently when attempting to cover up shooting Plaintiff by leaving it out of affidavits and mischaracterizing events leading up to the shooting of Plaintiff,” Breer wrote.
Adam Silverman, spokesperson for the State Police, said in an email Friday because there is pending litigation, answers to questions about Breer's arrest need to be reviewed by the state attorney general's office. Silverman said that review likely wouldn't be complete Friday.
“I believe we will have answers for you in the early part of next week — hopefully Monday,” he said.
