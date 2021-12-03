MONTPELIER — The State of Vermont has revoked the license of a popular Chittenden County dentist and senior member of the state board of dental examiners because of improper dispensing of prescriptions and his own hospitalization for a drug overdose that included cocaine and opiates.
Dr. Randall “Randy” Miller, of South Burlington, initially licensed in July 1984, agreed not to contest the state disciplinary action proposed by the Vermont Office of Professional Regulation, according to newly released records.
Miller and his lawyer signed a stipulation and consent order rather than fight four unprofessional conduct charges filed by the state, records show.
The state revocation happened only after the other 10 members of the Vermont Board of Dental Examiners were temporarily removed from considering Miller’s case. An Ad Hoc Board was specially appointed by Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos to hear the Miller complaint on Nov. 15.
Condos, whose office helps oversee 50 licensed professions in Vermont involving about 80,000 people, said it is a rarity to have to replace a full state board due to an actual or perceived conflicts of interest and to name a temporary replacement panel. He could not recall the last time it happened.
Friends, colleagues and others familiar with Miller said things crashed and burned for the dentist during the summer.
Miller overdosed at a neighbor’s home on July 3 and was revived with Narcan, state and city records show. He was taken to the UVM Medical Center, where, besides the cocaine and opiates, Miller tested positive for benzodiazepine, marijuana and alcohol, records show. He remained hospitalized until July 6.
Miller’s overdose came as two other people — including his oldest son — died from fentanyl overdoses at the same neighborhood house on Swift Street in about a 24-hour period, records show.
His son, Brian A. Miller, 29, a well-known musician, was found dead on June 29 after he had gone to the neighbor’s house to offer condolences to the family of Ellen K. Erdmann, 62, who had died unexpectedly the day before.
The death certificates show Erdmann died June 28 from acute fentanyl intoxication, while Brian Miller succumbed on June 29 to an acute intoxication mix of fentanyl and alcohol. The three-story house is directly around the corner from the home of Miller and his son on Spear Street.
South Burlington Police said this week those two deaths remain under active investigation. Both the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office are being updated, police said.
Both deaths were ruled accidents by the office of Vermont’s Chief Medical Examiner.
Multiple attempts to reach Miller and his Burlington lawyer Shireen T. Hart were unsuccessful. A receptionist at his old office reported Miller had “retired” but she would text him a message if he wanted to comment for the article.
Miller also is a talented musician and sometimes played gigs with his son, including at the annual Christmas Party for disadvantaged children sponsored by the late Burlington businessman Tony Pomerleau.
Miller is well known for his joke-telling, especially to patients in his Colchester Avenue office, diagonally across from the UVM Medical Center. He often was a guest for the “Joke of the Week” segment through the years on the former “Corm and the Coach” morning radio show featuring Steve Cormier and then-UVM Basketball coach Tom Brennan.
The investigationThe Office of Professional Regulation received a complaint July 8 about Miller — two days after the dentist was discharged from the hospital for his overdose.
The state Board of Dental Examiners has jurisdiction to investigate and resolve allegations of unprofessional conduct committed by dentists, dental hygienists and dental assistants.
During two interviews with OPR investigators in July, Miller suggested that “they could assign him as the Board Member to his own complaint(s) and he would just close it and make it go away,” St. James wrote.
Miller in his signed stipulation “submits that any such comments were made flippantly.”
Co-workers did report they often saw white powder on surfaces in Miller’s office and on him while at work, State Prosecutor Elizabeth A. St. James wrote in her charges.
Miller admitted to ingesting a white powdery substance on July 3 but thought it was methylphenidate, also known as Ritalin, records show. He said he has been prescribed the drug for ADHD for about 20 years.
He also admitted to sometimes crushing and snorting the Ritalin because it gets into his system faster, the stipulation said. It noted some ingestion happened at work.
Miller also said has been prescribed hydrocodone-acetaminophen for shoulder and hip pain for about 25 years, records show.
He denied having consumed any substances that he was not prescribed when he was working, the stipulation said.
More problemsThe Miller investigation uncovered other problems. It was conducted by OPR Investigator Kristine Bowdash, a former Middlebury Police detective and OPR Chief Investigator Michael Warren, a retired Burlington Police detective lieutenant.
Here are some of the findings of the Bowdash/Warren investigation according to the signed stipulation agreed to by Miller, his defense lawyer Hart, prosecutor St. James and agreed to by the Ad Hoc Board unanimously.
Miller had never signed up for the Vermont Prescription Monitoring System, which is a state program that would authorize him to write prescriptions, the charges note. Miller still provided repeat prescriptions for controlled substances for the same few patients from July 2017 to July 2021, records show.
The repeat prescriptions by Miller for the same few patients “almost never had a corresponding note in those patients’ dental records that would support the need for a controlled substance prescription,” the stipulation noted.
One of those getting prescriptions was a now former hygienist identified in the charges only with her initials “J.W.” the records show. They note Miller wrote more than 10 prescriptions for “J.W.” to obtain Tramadol between 2015 and early 2017. Miller also wrote her about 10 prescriptions for hydrocodone-acetaminophen between 2015 and early 2019, records show.
During most of the time “J.W.” received prescriptions, she was a hygienist at Miller’s office. Miller wrote “prescriptions for controlled substances for back, neck, shoulder, and/or arm pain, none of which were related to dental care or issues,” the stipulation noted.
The last prescription written by Miller for “J.W.” was after she left his employment and was written by the dentist specifically for wrist pain, the stipulation said.
“J.W.” is now at another Chittenden County dental office, where a co-worker promised to give her a message about seeking a comment for this story.
The chargesSt. James filed four unprofessional charges on behalf of the state:
— Count 1: Failure to practice competently, which includes the performance of unsafe or unacceptable patient or client care.
— Court 2: Promotion of the sale of drugs or services for a patient in a manner to exploit the patient, including providing drugs for other than legal and legitimate therapeutic purposes.
— Count 3: Failure to comply with federal and state laws or rules governing the profession.
— Count 4: Failure to exercise independent professional judgment in order to avoid actions that are “repugnant to the obligations of the profession.”
The signed stipulation and consent order says it resolves those four charges “and also fully resolves any other licensing matters regarding respondent’s dental license.”
The document does not elaborate about any other issues and Hibbert, the OPR executive director, said only charges that are filed can be made public.
The document notes that Miller “neither admits nor denies the accuracy of the Statement of Facts and Violations.”
It goes on to say, “To avoid the delay, inconvenience, and the expense of protracted litigation, Respondent does not dispute that the State could prove the specification of charges by a preponderance of the evidenced if this matter went to a hearing ...”
The signed agreement concludes, “Respondent agrees that the Board may find that the Respondent engaged in unprofessional conduct ...”
Board actionThe state of Vermont had to create an “Ad Hoc” Board of Dental Examiners after Miller’s fellow board members were removed.
The secretary of state said the Governor’s Ethics Order and Vermont law require members serving on any state board to recuse themselves if they have an actual or perceived conflict of interest with a case they might consider.
Hibbert said she made the call that each board member either had a real or perceived conflict by serving alongside Miller on the board. Miller had served on the state board since July 2010 — the longest among the 11-member panel, the state website said.
Minutes of Dental Board meetings show Miller has not attended any monthly meetings since June. The OPR said he resigned Oct. 21 from the board. He remained listed as a board member on the state website as of Friday afternoon. His term was to run through Dec. 31, state records show.
Hibbert said when it came time to find a replacement panel, she went to the forms dentists fill out to renew their state licenses. One question on the form asks if they would be willing to serve on the licensing board as a regular member or just to fill in if somebody had a conflict of interest on a case.
She said she came up with about 20 names, mostly from well outside Chittenden County. Those got whittled down to nine people by the time the meeting date was picked and in a couple of cases dentists asked not to serve once they learned Miller was the focus, she said.
Hibbert said before the formal ad hoc hearing, her office conducted two training sessions for the temporary members to cover board procedures, including the Vermont Open Meeting Law and the Vermont Public Records Law.
While the board normally has 11 members, the nine temporary members gave the panel a quorum.
The temporary nine-member panel appointed by Condos consisted of: Drs. Zaher Jabbour, Roni Golden, John Steinman, Charles Ullman, John Echternach; registered dental hygienists, Kaitlin Cornell, Audrey Champagne and Jenina Beach-Ward and public member Deb Belcher.
