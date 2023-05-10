MONTPELIER — Vermont has been awarded $6.2 million that Vermont has been awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help address homelessness state-wide.
Vermont has the second-highest rate of homelessness in the nation, according to the 2022 HUD Annual Homelessness Assessment Report.
Awarded through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program, this funding was competitively distributed throughout the country to quickly rehouse and support individuals and families while minimizing the trauma and dislocation caused by homelessness.
Almost half, or $2.9 million, of the overall funding awarded to Vermont will go to the Vermont State Housing Authority for rental vouchers and support services for those experiencing homelessness; while $986,552 will go to Washington County Youth Service Bureau. The City of Burlington is also set to receive $587,220 to support a variety of community efforts to safely house people experiencing homelessness in transitional or permanent housing, as is Brattleboro Housing Authority ($258,046), Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity ($156,070), Institute for Community Alliances (124,382), NewStory Center ($140,287), Pathways Vermont ($151,084), the Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity ($576,075), Steps to End Domestic Violence ($165,945), and the Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness ($143,773).
“Vermonters are facing a devastating housing crisis, and it is more important than ever that we secure federal support to help families find safe, affordable housing,” stated U.S. Sen. Peter Welch. “This funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will help local government and nonprofits do the essential work of bringing Vermonters out of homelessness and connecting families with stable housing.”
In a news release, Kara Casey, co-chair of the Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness, noted, “The award of this funding reflects the incredible work that is being done in communities throughout Vermont and is vital in addressing the current housing and homelessness crisis. These organizations do the necessary work of supporting households in overcoming barriers, connecting to resources, and finally having a place to call home.”
