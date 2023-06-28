ARPA Tour
Buy Now

Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development, speaks Wednesday at the sixth and final stop on the state’s “ARPA Tour” in Plainfield.

 Eric Blaisdell / Staff Photo

PLAINFIELD — State officials met with residents and local officials Wednesday in Plainfield to discuss available pandemic relief dollars through the state as part of the sixth and final stop on the state’s “ARPA Tour.”

The meeting took place at the historic Town Hall and Opera House on Route 2 before state officials dispersed to tour local businesses and infrastructure. There were around 20 residents in attendance, and about as many state officials.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com