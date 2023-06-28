PLAINFIELD — State officials met with residents and local officials Wednesday in Plainfield to discuss available pandemic relief dollars through the state as part of the sixth and final stop on the state’s “ARPA Tour.”
The meeting took place at the historic Town Hall and Opera House on Route 2 before state officials dispersed to tour local businesses and infrastructure. There were around 20 residents in attendance, and about as many state officials.
The state still has money available to municipalities through the American Rescue Plan Act. State officials have held events around Vermont to let residents and local officials know about those funds and to hear from locals about where those funds can best be spent. Wednesday’s event was the sixth and final stop on the tour.
After hearing a rundown from members of Gov. Phil Scott’s cabinet and other state officials about what’s still available for funding, the floor was opened to anyone from the public who might have a question or comment to make.
Peter Youngbaer is the former general manager of Plainfield Co-op. Youngbaer brought up the pedestrian bridge project recently completed in town, where a walkway was attached to the side of the bridge on Main Street near Route 2.
The project led officials to discover parts of the concrete bridge, built nearly 100 years ago, had eroded away because a membrane between the surface of the bridge and the paved roadway did not seal properly when the bridge was resurfaced years ago. This allowed water to flow into the concrete and eat it away. In order to fix and resurface the bridge, local officials opted to close it down completely. The bridge was closed for about three weeks last year.
Youngbaer said closing the bridge cut the lower village off from Route 2. The co-op sits in the lower village. He said the bridge’s closure had an economic impact on the store, from losing the ability to receive deliveries and from customers hesitant to find a way into the village to shop there.
He said public safety also was at risk because the town’s fire station sits in the lower village.
“We need another egress,” he said. “That egress, looking at some of the various proposals that have been suggested throughout the several years that this has been going on, naturally will involve our neighboring towns.”
Building another bridge from Route 2 into Plainfield’s lower village has been suggested before. The issue is, there isn’t much room in town along that roadway where a bridge could be installed. A bridge could be installed in neighboring Marshfield or East Montpelier, but officials in Plainfield have said they aren’t sure how keen those towns are on getting involved in building a bridge to serve another municipality, nor did they know how to start the process of acquiring land and building a bridge in another town, let alone the funding it would take to do so.
Youngbaer noted the Main Street bridge is slated to be shut down again, and for longer.
The state is working on an overhaul of the intersection at Route 2 and Main Street that is said to be a few years away from taking place. The intersection is known for poor sightlines and slopes down into the village, making navigating the intersection in the winter a challenge. Some residents have reported they avoid the intersection entirely during winter.
State officials got a good look at the issues with that intersection because the Town Hall sits next to it. Officials had to navigate getting across Route 2 from the parking lot on a busy Wednesday morning and a crash nearly occurred, with brakes squealing, when vehicles slowed down to let pedestrians cross.
The state is planning to install a T-intersection there with traffic lights. This overhaul would require lowering the roadway and removing an island.
Youngbaer said, depending on whom you talk with, the state has said it expects to shut the Main Street bridge down for the overhaul for as little as six weeks or as long as three months.
“Those impacts will be horrendous,” he said.
He asked what happens when the 100-year-old bridge needs to be replaced. Youngbaer said officials need to take the opportunity now to start working on a second bridge.
Joan Goldstein, commissioner of the state Department of Economic Development, said the administration has asked the Legislature to create smaller tax increment financing districts. Those are districts where the additional tax revenue generated by a private development made possible through an infrastructure improvement helps pay off the bond used to fund the improvement. Goldstein said state officials have asked the Legislature to create project-specific TIF districts, which could address a second bridge for the town, but that effort has not yet been successful.
She also suggested town officials meet with the regional planning commission to see if there are infrastructure funds available that will be coming to the state from the federal government.
Michael Billingsley is the town’s emergency management director. Billingsley noted the upper and lower village are separated by the Winooski River. He also noted, as has been the case for much of June, more rain is in the forecast.
He said so-called “100-year floods” are now predicted to happen as frequently as every 17-or-so years.
Billingsley said a 50-year flood can end up flooding Route 2 between Plainfield and Marshfield.
He said local emergency responders have no funding available to help evacuate homes in a flood nor to work in high-water situations.
He asked for any help the state could provide the town to better enable it to respond to “very likely and inevitable flooding that will greatly impact our farms, people and our municipal infrastructure.”
Stephanie Smith, state hazard mitigation officer for Vermont Emergency Management, said she could get Billingsley in touch with a state regional coordinator to talk about the issues Billingsley raised.
Rich Baker is chair of the Marshfield select board. Baker said small towns like his rely on volunteers.
He said what he sees as an issue is the state offers funding for projects, but they need to be “shovel ready” to get that funding.
“It takes a lot to get from ‘Point A’ to shovel ready,” he said.
Baker said it might cost $10,000 in planning and developing to get a simple project shovel ready because a small town may not have the staff available to do that work. He said in Marshfield, that $10,000 is 1% of the town’s budget.
“That’s a lot of money,” he said.
Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development, said with infrastructure dollars set to come into the state, she suggested municipalities get together regionally and figure out what their priorities are. Kurrle said it does take a while to get a project shovel ready, so it’s important to be ready to apply for funds when they are available.
She said the state is trying to pool resources to help municipalities, but that effort may not get results fast enough in order to get funding from current programs that have set deadlines.
Residents thanked state officials for coming to town, expressed their appreciation for officials taking the time to hear them out and encouraged officials to visit again.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com