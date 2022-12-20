MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott says state officials are considering banning TikTok from state government devices, following similar action taken in other states.
At his regular Tuesday news conference, the governor was asked about the effort to ban the social media platform from state-owned devices. State agencies in Louisiana and West Virginia implemented such a ban on Monday, joining around 17 other states that have at least partially blocked TikTok’s access to government computers.
A TikTok ban on federal government phones has reportedly been included in the federal $1.7 trillion omnibus bill to fund the government.
TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a government spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app.
According to the Associated Press, TikTok is consumed by two-thirds of American teens and has become the second-most popular domain in the world. But there’s long been bipartisan concern in Washington that Beijing would use legal and regulatory power to seize American user data or try to push pro-China narratives or misinformation.
Brooke Oberwetter, a spokesperson for TikTok, called the ban “a political gesture that will do nothing to advance national security interests.” TikTok is developing security and data privacy plans as part of an ongoing national security review by President Joe Biden’s administration.
“These plans have been developed under the oversight of our country’s top national security agencies — plans that we are well underway in implementing — to further secure our platform in the United States, and we will continue to brief lawmakers on them,” Oberwetter said in a statement.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., has co-sponsored legislation to prohibit TikTok from operating in the U.S. altogether. He called the government device ban an appropriate initial step and said there was a “groundswell of support” for wider action.
“We’re not just talking about Republicans and Democrats and independents,” said Krishnamoorthi, a member of the House Intelligence Committee. “We’re talking about parents who are concerned broadly about social media and TikTok in particular.”
Scott said there are internal conversations ongoing as to whether Vermont will follow suit and ban the platform. He said the state is waiting on a bit of guidance from the federal government.
“I personally don’t know what else is out there, what other platforms that might leave you vulnerable to the same type of thing. I know TikTok is topical, at this point, but there are probably many other platforms that gather a lot of information which can be sold, as well, to some of our competitors and enemies across the globe,” he said.
Scott said residents need to be careful with what they do online, and they need to protect themselves.
The governor said members of his administration are weighing whether to ban the platform on state-owned devices, “but I don’t know how much further that could go.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
